News

CITGO Joins John Force Racing for Remainder of 2023 NHRA Season

Published

CITGO Petroleum Corporation (“CITGO”), is the newest partner of John Force Racing beginning at the NHRA U.S. Nationals where the CITGO CITGARD product logo will be visible. CITGARD will be recognized as an associate sponsor of John Force Racing with a featured spot on Brittany Force’s Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet dragster.
 
“We’re excited to bring a new sponsor to the John Force Racing family. It shows the sport of NHRA Drag Racing is growing and there’s opportunity here. CITGO is a huge company, with products and brands everyone recognizes,” said John Force, CEO and founder of John Force Racing and driver of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS. “CITGO shares our values, operating safely, with integrity, being accountable and caring about our people, partners and fans. We are looking forward to building this partnership.”
 
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO is a leader in the refining industry and operates three state-of-the-art refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest, a network of pipelines and terminals, as well as lubricant blending plants across the country.
 
“We are honored to be a part of bringing in a new sponsor into NHRA and we are very excited to see CITGO partnering with John Force Racing and Brittany Force,” said Fritz Sports & Events Chief Executive Officer Doug Fritz. “CITGO is an iconic company and has a long and rich history in motorsports. CITGO is a perfect fit for the businesses and fans who support motorsports and the NHRA. We are looking forward to seeing them grow within the sport.”
 
The NHRA U.S. Nationals is hosted at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Sept. 1-4 and marks the finale of the NRHA Camping World Drag Racing Series regular season. The NHRA Countdown to the Championship, NHRA’s six-race playoffs begins September 14-17 with the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals in Reading, Pennsylvania and concludes with the NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, California.

