Chris Powers Earns Second PDRA Extreme Pro Stock World Championship

Pennsylvania’s Chris Powers is now a two-time world champion in the Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series after securing the 2024 Liberty’s Gears Extreme Pro Stock presented by AED Competition world championship. Representing the late Sonny Leonard and Sonny’s Racing Engines, Powers won two events in three final-round appearances to add another title to his 2021 world championship.

Powers in his Chuck Samuel-tuned Sonny’s Racing Engines ’21 Camaro went rounds at the first two races of the season, then he charged to the final round at the American Doorslammer Challenge at Summit Motorsports Park. Two races later, he won the Northern Nationals at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park. He notched a semifinal finish at the inaugural Thunder Valley Throwdown, then he won again at DragWars at GALOT Motorsports Park to carry a significant points lead into the Brian Olson Memorial World Finals at Virginia Motorsports Park. Powers clinched the championship when he won his first-round match at the World Finals. Tara Bowker photo

“This means a lot to us,” said Powers, who finished second in 2023. “We’ve been working really hard. Last year didn’t work out. This year, we just knew we had to do a better job. We’re happy with this year. We did a good job. We went rounds. We got a fresh bullet. Sonny’s worked really hard on the power and it showed. We had a really good car here at the World Finals. It didn’t work out in the [second] round. I couldn’t see the tree, so we kind of just threw it away, but we’re happy. We came and did what we wanted to do.”

Powers has competed in Extreme Pro Stock since 2017, but he made strides as a driver this season, especially as the second half of the season began. He took the points lead from rival and two-time world champion Johnny Pluchino, who won the first two races of the season.

“I just had to settle down a little bit and just relax and just go up there and just act like every round was nothing more than a qualifying round,” Powers said. “It just took off from there. The more rounds we won, the easier it seemed to get for me driving the car. As long as we run like that, we’re pretty good.”

Powers and his family-based team have been a consistent force in the PDRA since they broke onto the scene. This season, they proved yet again that they have what it takes to go the distance while competing against Mountain Motor Pro Stock veterans and newcomers alike. Gary Rowe photo

“Chuck Samuel and Rob Bealko did a hell of a job on the race car the entire season,” Powers said. “Thanks to my wife and my kids for everything they do, as well as Sonny’s and ATI Performance Products for all their support. Thanks to Tommy Franklin and everybody here at PDRA for everything they’ve done this season. They did an awesome job. Thanks to all the fans that come out and watch.”

Pluchino in his Kaase-powered Feather-Lite Batteries ’13 Mustang finished second behind Powers with three victories and two No. 1 qualifier awards. Relative newcomer Jeremy Huffman had a career-best season in his 3V Performance-powered Patriot Axe Throwing ’10 Cobalt, reaching two final rounds and qualifying No. 1 twice to finish third in the championship standings.

The Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series will celebrate its 2024 world champions at the annual PDRA Championship Awards Banquet on Friday, Dec. 13 in downtown Indianapolis.

This story was originally published on November 18, 2024.