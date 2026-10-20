Chris King Sets Career-Best Numbers at Texas NHRA FallNationals

NHRA Funny Car driver and team owner Chris King left the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals at the Texas Motorplex with a pair of career-best performances, highlighting the progress his Howards Cams/Competition Products Funny Car team has made throughout the 2026 season.



Making his 19th career appearance and third start at the Texas NHRA FallNationals, King recorded his quickest and fastest runs to date during Saturday’s third qualifying session. The Chicago-based driver powered down the quarter mile in 4.038 seconds at 311.22 mph, establishing career bests in both elapsed time and speed.The performance put King in the No. 16 qualifying position, on the bump in a deep and competitive Nitro Funny Car field. With the potential to become part of NHRA history in the first-ever Funny Car field in which every qualified entry ran in the three-second range, King and his team entered the final qualifying session with an opportunity to secure a place in the show.



“I’m really proud of what this team accomplished this weekend,” said King. “To run a 4.038 at 311.22 mph and set career bests in both elapsed time and speed is a big deal for us. Those are numbers we’ve been working toward, and to see them happen together tells us we’re making progress. We’ve made a lot of improvements to this car this year, and this is the kind of result that gives everybody confidence that we’re moving in the right direction.”



Unfortunately, King was bumped out during the fourth and final qualifying session, pushing the Howards Cams/Competition Products entry to No. 17 and leaving the team just short of qualifying for Sunday’s eliminations.



Despite missing the field, King departed Texas with plenty of reasons for optimism. The career-best performance represented a significant milestone for the team, which has continued to develop its Funny Car program while navigating the challenges of a competitive Nitro category. The team also relocated its race shop to Brownsburg, Indiana this season, an important step in its continued efforts to improve its operation.



“It’s frustrating to be that close to making the show and get bumped out in the final session, especially with the opportunity to be part of that historic nearly all three-second Funny Car field,” said King. “We wanted to be in that show, and we gave it everything we had. But I’m not going to let missing the field take away from what we did. Those career-best numbers are something we can build on, and they show what this team is capable of.”



The Texas NHRA FallNationals was the signature element of the Stampede of Speed, a 10-day celebration of drag racing and entertainment at the Texas Motorplex. Beyond the on-track competition, King made the most of the event’s fan-focused activities, attending the Champion’s Dinner on Wednesday evening before signing autographs during Thursday’s Pre-Stage FanFest presented by Red Line Synthetic Oil. On Saturday, he also participated in a Q&A session with fans in the Champion’s Club.



“The Stampede of Speed does a great job of making this more than just a race weekend,” said King. “There is so much going on throughout the week, and you can feel how much the Texas Motorplex puts into making it a great experience for the fans. Getting to attend the Champion’s Dinner with my wife, sign autographs at FanFest and spend time answering questions in the Champion’s Club was a lot of fun. That’s one of the things I really enjoy about this sport. We get to share what we do with people who are passionate about racing.”



As a full-time lieutenant with the Chicago Fire Department, King has developed a strong connection with first responders and military veterans. He regularly invites fellow first responders and veterans to sign his Funny Car, creating a personal connection between his racing program and the people who serve their communities and country.



“I especially enjoy meeting other first responders and veterans,” said King. “I know what that commitment looks like, and it means a lot when they come out to support us. If someone wants to sign the car, I want them to have that opportunity. We’re all part of the same community, even if we’re doing different jobs.”



The Texas event marked King’s fourth race of the 2026 season, and the team will carry its career-best performance into its continued development efforts. With crew chief Bob Peck leading the tuning program, King and his team remain focused on translating their progress into consistent qualifying performances and opportunities to compete on race day.



The move to Brownsburg, combined with the team’s ongoing work to improve the car’s performance, has helped establish a foundation for future growth. While the Texas weekend did not end with a qualifying position, the results reinforced the team’s belief that its best performances are still ahead.



“We’re building something, and weekends like this are important,” said King. “Moving the shop to Brownsburg and continuing to work through the car has taken a lot of effort from everybody involved. To come out here and run a career-best makes that work feel worthwhile. We know we still have things to improve, but we’re seeing the results, and that’s what keeps us motivated. We’re going to keep working, keep learning and keep pushing to get this Howards Cams/Competition Products Funny Car where we want it to be.”



This was the final race of the year for King and his Howards Cams/Competition Products Funny Car team. He will release news about his plans for 2027 in the coming months.