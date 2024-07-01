Chris King Makes Big Strides in Norwalk

For Chris King and the Howard Cams/Competition Products Dodge Funny Car the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals was a huge step forward for their young Funny Car program. In just the second race of the season for the Chicago-based team owner and driver, King was able to make four solid qualifying runs and give a world champion a battle to the finish line in the opening round. King and his Bob Peck crew chiefed Funny Car bounced back from a tough race in Chicago last month to make the 16-car qualified field and give the fans a solid race in the first round.



Racing 2018 Funny Car world champion J.R. Todd in the first round King knew he would have his hands full. As the No. 15 qualifier King was at a performance disadvantage against the No. 2 qualifier but the full-time Chicago firefighter knew anything could happen on race day. Both drivers were on their game off the starting line and King’s Howard Cams/Competition Products Funny Car was side by side with Todd’s DHL Toyota Funny Car. As the finish line closed in King’s racecar began to give up some ground and the driver wisely lifted.

“I didn’t lift until I saw his fender poke out in front of me just past half track,” said King. “I didn’t see him the whole track. At the very end, I saw his fender. We coasted across the finish line and that was the best this car has ever run, and we were not under power. That would have been a 4.09 or 4.10 second run if we were under power. We’re moving in the right direction. The team gelled we made all four hits in qualifying. We cannot hang our heads with that round. We didn’t have anything for that 3.93.”



King established over the four qualifying runs that his team was coming together and improving. On Friday’s opening session they made a clean run, shaking down a race car that had been overhauled after the Chicago race. In the Friday night session, the team took a shot and overpowered the racetrack. On Saturday they made two runs that improved on Friday’s opening run.



“This was a good weekend,” said King. “Everybody gelled, everything came together the car is finally starting to perform. We’re finally getting to the point where the testing and fuel curves and Gremlins are worked out. We’re going to have a race car very soon for these guys. So that’s exciting.”



Even though King did not turn on a win light today, the success he saw on the track and in the pits gave the team owner and driver hope that chasing this dream on the NHRA tour is not a fantasy. Since 2021 King has been building and rebuilding a Funny Car program that can compete at the highest level. Today marked a major achievement for a single car team owner.



“A weekend like this makes all the frustrations and stresses worth it,” said King. “The benefits and the feelings you get when you do well at this level, it just trumps everything. There’s a lot of sacrifices that go into it. We gave a world champion a run for his money. It’s very satisfying. It makes me very happy and proud of what we’ve accomplished with our budget and our crew. We’re able to compete with these big dog teams that are spending millions so it’s very satisfying.”



As the team was packing up and making plans for their next race the U.S. Nationals, Labor Day weekend in Indianapolis, Ind., King and his team looked at how their car had performed. As they poured over data and examined part they were encouraged by the results and the potential for success.



“We looked at the computer and the motor was extremely happy,” said King. “We didn’t damage any major parts and we saw that this car is making a ton of power. We have a race car we just got to get to find details now it’s just laps.”



Leaving Norwalk, one of King’s favorite stops on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour, he was happy to give the packed house a team to root for. Over three days the Bader family hosted tens of thousands of NHRA fans putting on one of the event events of the season. The Sunday crowd impressed King with their passion and knowledge of the sport.



“This is one of the best crowds in the series. They appreciate what we’re doing,” said King. “Everybody comes up to the pit and is just amazed that we’re out here doing it. They love the story of the little guy making it happen. And it’s a dream for me. It’s great and it’s just cool that everybody appreciates what we’re doing. And even the drivers this morning coming up to me behind the stage before driver introductions and were like ‘Dude, killer lights all weekend’ so even the drivers are paying attention to what we’re doing. It’s good to be noticed. It’s good to be respected and thought of as an equal.”



Fans will be able to continue to cheer King on in 2024 at the U.S. Nationals, August 29 – September 2, at Lucas Oil Raceway Park, outside Indianapolis.

This story was originally published on July 1, 2024.