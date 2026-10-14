Chris King Galloping Into Stampede of Speed

For Funny Car team owner and driver Chris King this NHRA season has played out like an old school western movie where the hero is continually under siege, but he continues to fight back. Heading into the Texas Fall Nationals and second weekend of the Stampede of Speed at Texas Motorplex, October 15-18 King and the Howards Cams/Competition Products Funny Car are looking to circle the wagons and turn the tide. The full-time Chicago firefighter will return to Texas with his focus on continuing to improve his performance and battle into the top 16 of a tough field of Nitro Funny Cars.



“We have definitely taken some hits over the last two races, but we are not giving up thanks to the hard work of (crew chief) Bob Peck and support from other teams,” said King. “In Indy at the U.S. Nationals then two weeks ago at the Midwest Nationals in St. Louis we just had a couple things that did not go our way. I am looking for our racing luck to turn around a little this weekend in Texas and we can make four good qualifying runs.”

The Howards Cams/Competition Products Funny Car has shown flashes of improvement with King setting career best performance records. The car is consistent and getting quicker. During a wild U.S. Nationals, the 12,000-horsepower Funny Car was lifting the nose as King accelerated down track creating a challenging driving environment for King. Between the U.S. Nationals and the Midwest Nationals the team made some adjustments with the help of Jonnie Lindberg, Alexis DeJoria’s crew chief and master fabricator, to keep the nose planted to the track.



“We made one run in Indy where the nose was off the track a couple times and that got a lot of airtime,” said King. “I kept it straight, but we made some fixes and St. Louis was a lot better. We were in the show until the last session and then just barely dropped to 17th. This weekend in Dallas there will be a lot of cars, but we think we have made enough improvements to get into the show and I would love to run in the threes.”



Throughout the season King and the Howards Cams/Competition Products Funny Car have had a singular goal. They want to continue to make performance improvements and wow the fans. They have been successful every race this season when they have taken to the track. They have also been fan favorites off the track offering first responders and veterans the opportunity to meet with King and sign his race car. King, a firefighter himself, views this as a small gesture to say thank you to the men and women who are putting themselves on the line day in and day out.



“It is cool to see fellow firefighters and veterans sign the car,” said King. “I talk to just about everyone who signs the car and we all have so much in common. I appreciate the sacrifices they are making for all of us. I have made those same sacrifices throughout my career, and I just want to give them a cool opportunity and experience.”



King will also be one of the featured Mission Foods Drag Racing Series drivers at the Pre-Stage Fanfest presented by Red Line Synthetic Oil at Railyard Park in downtown Waxahachie, Texas on October 15. Over 50 professional drivers will be in attendance along with 80 JEGS all-star drivers signing with King from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The event will also feature live music, food trucks and vendors from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.



“The fanfest before the Texas Fall Nationals is one of the biggest free fan events we go to all season,” said King. “The Meyer family and their staff are great. It is a cool way to start the race weekend and get everyone excited. I love meeting people at events like this and then seeing them in the pits at the races.”



Professional qualifying for the Texas Fall Nationals will feature two runs on Friday with the second run putting $15,000 on the line for King and the rest of the Funny Car field to make the quickest run of the night session. On Saturday there will be two final qualifying sessions to set the 16-car field for race day on Sunday. Final eliminations will start at noon, and the race will be broadcast nationally on FS1. For more information about the race or tickets visit www.stampedeofspeed.com or nhra.com.