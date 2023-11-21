Chris Garner-Jones Secures Second PDRA Pro Nitrous Motorcycle World Championship

In 2021, second-generation rider Chris Garner-Jones won the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) Drag 965 Pro Nitrous Motorcycle world championship in memory of his late father and fellow rider, T.T. Jones. After a crushing runner-up finish in 2022, Garner-Jones charged to two wins in four final-round appearances during the 2023 season to claim his second PDRA world championship.

“This one is a little more special,” said Garner-Jones. “The first one was definitely special, but this one is more special because I want to dedicate it to my brother [William]. He works his ass off night in, night out on this bike. I’m not there to work on it. He does all the work, tunes it, everything. It’s really for these guys – my wife, all my brothers, my mom, and of course, my dad up in heaven. It’s very special.”

Garner-Jones started the season with a first-round exit, but bounced back with a No. 1 qualifier award and the event win at the second race on tour, the Mid-Atlantic Showdown presented by Classic Graphix at Virginia Motorsports Park. He was runner-up to rookie phenom Brayden Davis at the third race for the motorcycle class, then added another low qualifier award and win at the Red Line Oil Carolina Nationals at Darlington Dragway. Kuwait’s Meshal Al-Saber took out Garner-Jones in the final round at the penultimate race of the season. He clinched the title at the Pro Line Racing Brian Olson Memorial World Finals presented by ProCharger at VMP.

Throughout the season, Garner-Jones battled with Al-Saber, who finished second in the points standings, as well as Davis, the 17-year-old son of multi-time world champion Travis Davis.

“You’ve got to be on it every pass,” Garner-Jones said. “Brayden is as hungry as all of us. Meshal is a veteran in the game so he knows the ins and outs of racing. All these guys are tough. The class is getting a lot tougher. Guys are stepping up and going a lot faster than what they normally do. All of us are running close.”

There’s a chance Garner-Jones won’t return to defend his title, though it’s for a good reason. The family has an NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle entry in the works. William has been working with Pro Stock Motorcycle teams between races on the PDRA schedule, and he’ll tune the brothers’ bike while Chris rides.

“I would love to come back here [to PDRA] and race,” said Garner-Jones, who thanked his family, Jerry Meddock of Red Line Motorsports Media, and the PDRA. “I love racing with the cars. I love racing nitrous motorcycles. But I want to do NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle.”

The PDRA will recognize Garner-Jones and the other 2023 world champions during the annual PDRA Championship Awards Banquet on Friday, Dec. 8 in Indianapolis.