Chris Bostick to Make His First Countdown Appearance at Pep Boys NHRA Nationals

Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Chris Bostick is having the time of his life aboard his Chris Bostick Motorsports Suzuki. For the first time in his career, the talented entrepreneur has qualified for the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship, NHRA’s version of the playoffs. The Countdown kicks off this weekend at the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway.

While he is starting the Countdown from twelfth place, Bostick only sees opportunities for improvement as he enters the final stretch of the season. With three new engines onboard, Bostick feels more confident than ever about his chances of shaking things up in the extraordinarily competitive Pro Stock Motorcycle category. With only 20 points separating him from a place in the Top Ten, his optimism is more than just wishful thinking.

Two weeks ago in Indianapolis at the U.S. Nationals, Bostick tried out one of the three motors in his final run of the event and was impressed with the results. His early incremental numbers in that session were second only to those of points leader Gaige Herrera. Because it was his first time on the track with this engine, Bostick wisely took timing out in his tune-up in order to prevent hurting something. As he enters the NHRA Pep Boys Nationals at iconic Maple Grove Raceway, Bostick is eager to take to the track and see what that engine can really do.

“I’ve had so many people helping me with this,” said Bostick. “George Babor does a fantastic job of building the engines and helping with the tuning. His BPM Racing Engines shop is in Brooksville, Fla., and he operates it alongside his daughter Christyne. Richard Gadson is on board for the rest of the season tuning our engine and we also have the help of Les Stimac and Jim Gottmann. I really think we’re going to turn a few heads out there.”

Bostick does indeed turn heads. With his options of flashy custom leathers and his beach blond hair, he aims to be memorable on and off the track.

“My wife Teri and I are having such a fantastic time out there, we just want everyone to enjoy it with us,” said Bostick. “So I try to be memorable. I’m that guy who’s been trying for a long time and I finally feel like I have a secret weapon. My goal is to finish in eighth place or better. Just being in the Countdown is really incredible for me. I’m going to be grateful for every minute of it and I’m going to work hard for every round win and extra point I can manage. It’s going to be exciting and I hope people will join us on the adventure!”

Bostick is quick to note that his Countdown journey would not be possible without the help of wonderful sponsors including BPM Racing Engines, Volunteer Welding Services, Alltech Sign Company and Champions Performance Cycles.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 2 and 5 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 15 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 17. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, 12:30 p.m. on Sunday on FS1, and then eliminations on FOX at 2 or 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, depending on local listings.