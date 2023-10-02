Chris Bostick Lays Down Best-Performing Pass Of The Season At NHRA Midwest Nationals

It’s all a matter of perspectives for Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Chris Bostick’s team after a roller coaster weekend at the NHRA Midwest Nationals. On one hand, the talented rider powered his Chris Bostick Motorsports Suzuki to his best-performing pass of the entire season and he learned a lot about the new throttle bodies he put into play. On the other hand, the team dealt with multiple fires, a thrown rod and a first-round matchup against the reigning Pro Stock Motorcycle world champion. His experience was not unlike that of many of his competitors, full of challenges with moments of elation.

Those moments of positive progress continue to propel Bostick forward as he vies for positioning in the Countdown to the Championship, NHRA’s version of the playoffs. He is competing in the Countdown for the first time in his career.

Bostick’s first qualifying pass was very promising as he outpaced all of his fellow competitors to the 60-foot mark. In his second qualifying effort his battery caught on fire as he drove past the finish line. His talented team was able to repair the fire damage before his final qualifying pass, but they threw a rod through the front of the engine in that last run which meant they would have to roll into eliminations with a new engine.

In the first round of eliminations, Bostick faced six-time Pro Stock Motorcycle world champion Matt Smith. Bostick made the best-performing pass of his Countdown journey thus far with a run of 6.856 seconds at 194.94 mph. Despite this stellar run and an impressive starting line advantage, it would not be enough to defeat Smith, who made his best pass of the event in order to gain the Round One win.

“We have made big strides this weekend and we are figuring out the tune-up,” said Bostick. “I can’t wait to get to Dallas in a couple of weeks! My entire family will be there including my father who is 84 years old as well as my two sisters and my brother. They all live in the Oklahoma City area and I’m thrilled that they will all be joining us there.”

In the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, the Pro Stock Motorcycle category is fiercely competitive on the track, but behind the scenes, they are a tight-knit community. When fan-favorite rider Angie Smith was separated from her bike after the finish line during qualifying, experiencing injuries that sent her to the hospital, everyone in the drag racing community united in one common prayer, that she would be returned to health as quickly as possible.

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with Angie right now,” said Bostick. “She is incredibly strong and I’m sure she will come back from this better than ever.”

The next stop for the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will be the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex, October 12-15 in Ennis, Texas, just south of Dallas.