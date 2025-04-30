Chris Bostick Is Leaving Charlotte With Renewed Hope After Engine Swap

Pro Stock Motorcycle standout Chris Bostick left the American Rebel Light NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway just outside of Charlotte feeling optimistic about the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season ahead. The talented driver of the Surf Signature RV Resorts Suzuki made consistent advancements in each pass he made last weekend, putting some much-needed wind behind the sails of the White Alligator Racing (WAR) team.

Bostick demonstrated his signature determination aboard his powerful white Suzuki throughout qualifying as he outpaced himself in each of the four qualifying passes offered to drivers on Friday and Saturday. After an initial run of 7.225 seconds at 189.36 mph on Friday afternoon, Bostck turned it up a notch on Friday evening, laying down a solid 7.144 at 189.87.

While Bostick was getting from A to B, his Friday passes left much to be desired. He and his crew chief, Tim Kulungian, decided to swap engines before qualifying continued. On Saturday, he made marked improvements on the new engine right away, first running a respectable 6.927 at 196.90 before topping himself in the final qualifying run with a 6.921 at 197.71 to land in the fourteenth spot on the eliminations ladder in the fan-favorite four-wide event.

“Our team ran into a lot of gremlins this weekend,” said Bostick. “But those obstacles forced us to swap engines and I think we will be more competitive moving forward. Once we get this new engine dialed in, it’s got the potential to put us in the middle of the pack. We made consistent passes on Saturday and Tim kicked it up a bit on Sunday. We are leaving Charlotte on a high note.”

After showering fans with swag from The Surf Signature RV Resort during driver introductions on race day, Bostick lined up against a stacked quad featuring Matt Smith, Angie Smith, and his WAR teammate Chase Van Sant. Bostick made a solid pass of 6.847 at 194.30, his best lap of the weekend, in an exciting four-wide drag race. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough to hold off M. Smith and Van Sant, who advanced to the next round.

The next stop for Bostick in his NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series competition schedule is in three weeks at the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK, May 15-18, at Route 66 Raceway outside Chicago.

This story was originally published on April 30, 2025.