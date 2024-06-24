Chris Bostick Finds Optimism Despite Challenges at PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals

Pro Stock Motorcycle standout Chris Bostick feels like the tide is turning for his race program after his experience at the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals aboard his Surf RV Resorts Suzuki. The talented rider experienced some issues during qualifying, but he and the White Alligator Racing crew, led by Tim Kulungian, identified opportunities for improvement before the weekend was over at Virginia Motorsports Park.

Although Bostick qualified at the bottom of the heap, landing in the No. 14 position, his first-round performance against current world champion Gaige Herrera, showed the promise they needed to remain optimistic about the direction they are headed. The Surf Signature RV Resort Suzuki made an incredible pass of 6.870 seconds at 194.41 mph when Bostick launched off the starting line with an astounding reaction time of just .007 seconds. Unfortunately, it was not enough to hold off Hererra, but Bostick is still feeling strong thanks to the lessons they’ve learned over the course of the weekend.

“I’m feeling very positive about our first round of eliminations, wishing that we would have found what our shifting problem was earlier in the weekend,” said Bostick. “Everybody has problems from time to time but to have the same problem three times in a row was frustrating. If we would have had a fourth qualifying pass at this event, we would have been in a much better position going into eliminations. That was actually our first solid run down the track.

“We’re excited that we’ve figured it out and I think we’ve turned a corner, thanks to the fantastic efforts of the White Alligator Racing crew. We have something to build on for the race next week and the rest of the season. The whole team is really excited about finding the additional power that is going to continue our positive momentum. We should be able to start turning on more win lights before long.”

Bostick will head directly to Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, June 27-30.

This story was originally published on June 24, 2024.