Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Chris Bostick Finds Optimism Despite Challenges at PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals

Published

Pro Stock Motorcycle standout Chris Bostick feels like the tide is turning for his race program after his experience at the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals aboard his Surf RV Resorts Suzuki. The talented rider experienced some issues during qualifying, but he and the White Alligator Racing crew, led by Tim Kulungian, identified opportunities for improvement before the weekend was over at Virginia Motorsports Park.

Although Bostick qualified at the bottom of the heap, landing in the No. 14 position, his first-round performance against current world champion Gaige Herrera, showed the promise they needed to remain optimistic about the direction they are headed. The Surf Signature RV Resort Suzuki made an incredible pass of 6.870 seconds at 194.41 mph when Bostick launched off the starting line with an astounding reaction time of just .007 seconds. Unfortunately, it was not enough to hold off Hererra, but Bostick is still feeling strong thanks to the lessons they’ve learned over the course of the weekend. 

“I’m feeling very positive about our first round of eliminations, wishing that we would have found what our shifting problem was earlier in the weekend,” said Bostick. “Everybody has problems from time to time but to have the same problem three times in a row was frustrating. If we would have had a fourth qualifying pass at this event, we would have been in a much better position going into eliminations. That was actually our first solid run down the track.

“We’re excited that we’ve figured it out and I think we’ve turned a corner, thanks to the fantastic efforts of the White Alligator Racing crew. We have something to build on for the race next week and the rest of the season. The whole team is really excited about finding the additional power that is going to continue our positive momentum. We should be able to start turning on more win lights before long.”

Bostick will head directly to Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, June 27-30. 

This story was originally published on June 24, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

John Force Provides Update on Sidelined Robert Hight, Clarifies Retirement Comments

In a recent update, drag racing legend John Force addressed the situation surrounding Robert Hight’s absence from the races, as well as some confusion...

June 14, 2024

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.