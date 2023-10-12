Connect with us

News

Chris Bostick Doubles Efforts in Lone Star State With Malcolm Phillips to Pilot Second CBM Entry

Published

Pro Stock Motorcycle rider and team owner Chris Bostick is bringing out a second motorcycle for this week’s Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex, just outside of Dallas. In addition to Bostick’s four-valve-per-cylinder motorcycle, he’s enlisted Malcolm Phillips to pilot a second, two-valve-per-cylinder entry. 

With only three races left in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season, Bostick is eager to make some powerful moves in the points standings. The talented rider is in the Countdown to the Championship, NHRA’s version of the playoffs, for the first time in his career and he aims to finish strong. 

“I’ve got my second motorcycle ready and asked Malcolm Phillips to ride it,” said Bostick. “Malcolm is a talented rider and I have a lot of confidence in his ability. Our tuner Richard Gadson will not only be tuning the two Chris Bostick Motorsports Suzukis, but he is also going to be competing as well. He’s been working feverishly to prepare everything and we are all very excited.”

Phillips made his NHRA debut in Pro Stock Motorcycle last season and has a few national events under his belt. With extensive experience in other series including a large number of grudge matches, Phillips adjusted easily to the Pro Stock Motorcycle during testing earlier this week at Texas Motorplex.

“When Chris contacted me and asked me if I wanted to ride his second bike, I jumped at the chance,” said Phillips. “I just want to go faster than I did last year. For me, it’s really all about topping my personal best. I went 6.94 last year. If I go a 6.93 or quicker, even if I don’t qualify, it’s fine. That’s a step in the right direction. I’m just excited for the opportunity.” 

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 13, and the final two qualifying rounds on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 15. 

