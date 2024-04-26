Chris Bostick Arrives At NHRA Four-Wide Nationals With New Sponsor

Pro Stock Motorcycle standout Chris Bostick used the six-week hiatus after the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series’ March season opener to make significant advancements in his racing program, including bringing on a new major sponsor partner. As the fiercely competitive category prepares to roar to life this weekend for the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway just outside of Charlotte, Bostick is eager to hit the track.

Pro Stock Motorcycle fans will be in for a treat when Bostick rolls up to the starting line at zMAX Dragway, often referred to as the “Bellagio of dragstrips.” The talented rider recently gained a new sponsor, The Surf Signature RV Resort, a part of Zeman. His updated look will feature branded leathers and a new wrap on his trailer as well as his motorcycle. Bostick began his relationship with The Surf when he stayed at its sister property, Southern Sands RV Resort, during the off-season. The Surf is a luxury RV resort in Florida, nestled between Tampa and Sarasota along the Terra Ceia Bay in Palmetto.

A lot of things have been happening behind the scenes since Bostick joined the White Alligator Racing (WAR) program at the beginning of the year. The crew, led by renowned crew chief Tim Kulungian, worked on Bostick’s Suzuki Hayabusa, making modifications to the setup so that Bostick’s bike is more aligned with that of his WAR teammate, 2023m Rookie of the Year Chase Van Sant.

“We’ve made some improvements to the setup,” said Bostick. “These are changes that Tim feels will be beneficial not only to me as a rider but also to the team. They will be able to better accumulate comparable data that can be used to improve both motorcycles.”

Fans may also notice that another Pro Stock Motorcycle entry has a tie to Chris Bostick Motorsports. Eiji Kawakami, a Pro Stock Motorcycle rider from Japan, is utilizing Bostick’s rig to fire up the Suzuki he purchased from Matt Smith during the off-season. Kawakami’s machine is the same one that Smith ran at the beginning of 2023.

Pro Stock Motorcycle will race in the fan-favorite four-wide format this weekend and Bostick feels it’s an opportunity for those who enjoy the complexity of four lanes of horsepower lined up side-by-side.

“It puts an additional twist into what it takes to pilot a Pro Stock Motorcycle,” explained Bostick. “Because now you’re racing against three other people and you have to utilize more brain power, do more at the starting line when there are four lanes to think about. It takes a different level of mental acuity. The change of the routine means that everyone is on their toes. In that way, I think it can equalize the competition.”

Racing action for the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals begins today, Friday, April 26, with the first of two rounds of qualifying at 4:30 p.m., and the second at 7:00 p.m. Two more qualifying passes will take place on Saturday, April 27 at 12:00 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Eliminations will kick off on Sunday, April 28 at 12:00 p.m.

This story was originally published on April 26, 2024.