Chris Bostick And The Surf Suzuki Look To Conquer Gremlins At Virginia Nationals

Published

Chris Bostick Motorsports photo

Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Chris Bostick is determined and focused as he prepares to take to the track at Virginia Motorsports Park for the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals this weekend. The race will be presented in a new, two-day format with three qualifying sessions on Saturday followed by eliminations on Sunday. The Surf RV Resort Suzuki is currently sitting just two positions outside of the top ten in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series points standings and Bostick is putting on his scientist hat to ascertain how he and the White Alligator Racing (WAR) team, led by Tim Kulungian, can create the performance they need to break into the points discussion. 

Gremlins are commonly referred to in the drag racing community. They are the bane of a crew chief’s existence, these unexplainable issues that keep crews up until the wee hours of the morning, thrashing and exploring every inch of their work, trying to determine why they aren’t seeing the performance they should. No one is immune to gremlins when it comes to the trials and triumphs of drag racing. In fact, some may argue that overcoming these mystifying obstacles is part of what makes drag racing simultaneously frustrating and gratifying. It takes a staggering amount of perseverance to continue experimenting, going through exhausting rounds of trial and error until that satisfying moment when it all clicks. 

“We are going to try some new things in Virginia,” said Bostick. “Right now, we aren’t pleased with the performance we are getting out of my bike. Even though it has the same horsepower on the dyno that the other WAR bike (ridden by Bostick’s teammate Chase Van Sant) has. We are trying to understand why my bike doesn’t seem to accelerate from 60 feet like Chase’s does. The acceleration from my motorcycle from the 60-foot mark to half-track is not close to what we are seeing with Chase’s bike. It’s something we have to figure out.”

Persistence is crucial for any drag racer to succeed, and the WAR team certainly embodies this quality. Bostick is fully confident in Kulungian’s ability to identify and resolve any obstacles aboard The Surf Suzuki. He knows that as he continues to examine every inch of his program with a methodical, scientific eye, their performance will continue to improve. His fans love being a part of the ride and appreciate his transparent approach to his professional drag racing journey. 

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series action for the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park begins on Saturday, June 22, with three rounds of qualifying at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. Eliminations begin on Sunday, June 23 at noon. 

This story was originally published on June 20, 2024. Drag Illustrated

