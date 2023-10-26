Chris Bostick Aims to Set the Strip Ablaze at NHRA Nevada Nationals

Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Chris Bostick is full of optimism as he prepares to compete in the penultimate event of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season, the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. As he nears completion of his first foray into the Countdown to the Championship, Bostick has his sights set on finishing strong by capitalizing on the positive progress he’s made throughout his Countdown experience.

The talented rider and team owner recently achieved a new personal best elapsed time, illustrating that he is moving in the right direction aboard his Chris Bostick Motorsports Suzuki. Two weeks ago in Texas, Bostick raced to a quarterfinal finish after laying down the quickest pass of his Pro Stock Motorcycle career with a run of 6.818 seconds at 194.86 mph. Bostick’s recent uptick in performance has him more excited than ever about competing in the NHRA Nevada Nationals this weekend.

“The good part is we’ve been able to take what we found in Dallas and build on it,” said Bostick. “Even though we didn’t manage to top that performance yet because of a mechanical issue with the vacuum pump, the baseline that we have is really a good place to start. This is always one of my favorite events. In addition to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway being one of my favorite tracks and a really nice facility, it’s Halloween weekend. The teams dress up in costumes. Teri and I are planning to dress up as well.”

Bostick is fond of saying, “It’s always something; it’s never nothing.” That statement rang true as he made his way across the country in his motorhome and rig this week. On his way to Las Vegas, their motorhome had a leak that seeped into the bay where he was storing one of his new engines. He and his team had to thrash to repair the engine. While they will not utilize it during competition this weekend, they will put it in the bike for testing on Monday to determine if it will be usable for the final race of the season.

Racing action will begin on Friday, October 27 with two qualifying passes at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Pacific, and two additional rounds of qualifying on Saturday, October 28 at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Eliminations will begin at 11:00 a.m. Pacific on Sunday, October 29.