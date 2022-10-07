Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Chris Baily Destroys Dodge Demon Record Again

Published

Chris Baily has done it once again. He reset his own record in his 2018 Dodge Demon at Houston Raceway Park during the Quick 30 event.

However, Chris confessed it was an accident. Baily buckled into his Go For Broke Racing built-426 HEMI Demon for what he thought was a test and tune trip down the drag strip to gather data, but it turned out to be a record run. He went 7.82-seconds at 169-MPH.

“It wasn’t really supposed to do that, and it was a complete accident that it did that,” Baily said. “We were testing our first nitrous pass on a new engine. We shut it down with about 200 feet or so to the finish line and pulled the chutes to slow it down because it was going quite fast, and we just needed the data.”

When Baily pulled back around to the pits, he didn’t know what was happening because everyone was cheering. It was then that he found out he broke the fastest record set in a Dodge Demon – again. The Texas racer broke the record for the first time with an 8.47-second run. Then it was contested at 8.37-seconds. However, Baily stepped up again and held the previous record at 8.11.

“We’ve been making small tweaks to the engine and setup of the car,” explained Baily. “Our goal is to go even faster, but we’re spreading the gap in the record now.”

This past record-breaking run might’ve been a surprise, but Baily and his crew are ready to get his Dodge Demon back on the track to make a complete 1/4-mile pass. He’s planning on testing the car again in a month. “That was the third pass on that engine. We were testing new parts and components, and it’s doing really, really well, and it’s making a lot of power,” he said.

“It’s the original HEMI engine stroked out to a 426. It’s built by one of our vendors – Go For Broke Racing. He specializes in building race engines for the modern HEMIs, and he put a motor together for us, and we were out testing,” Baily continued.

This past weekend was a collective effort of the crew Chris has surrounded himself with. Baily recognizes his team’s dedication and hard work and pays it forward by donating his race winnings to a non-profit organization. “This particular year, we’re donating to B Loved. It’s an organization that provides homes and foster parents to kids,” Baily said. “All of our money goes to B Loved. As long as we can keep winning, we can keep sending some cash.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.