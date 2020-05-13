Chilly Willys Innovative Cooling Systems to Present Drag Illustrated’s WOOSTOCK 2020 Event Coverage

DRAG ILLUSTRATED today announced that Chilly Willys Innovative Cooling Systems – producer of the racing industry’s most popular engine and transmission coolers – will serve as the presenting sponsor of the magazine’s print, digital and social media coverage of this coming weekend’s fourth-annual WOOSTOCK at the legendary Darlington Dragway in South Carolina.

Promoted by champion radial racer Keith Berry, Lance Stanford and Travis Harvey of the Carolina No-Time Racing Series and Darlington Dragway’s Russell Miller, WOOSTOCK has quickly established itself as a fan-favorite event, but has taken on new meaning in 2020 as one of the first major drag racing events to take place following a near complete shutdown of the racing industry due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a lot of ways and for a lot of people, this event marks the return of drag racing,” says Brian Shaw, owner of Chilly Willys, who also fields a front-running Radial vs. World Chevy Camaro driven by Luis de Leon. “We know how important it is to the racing industry to get racers back out on the track and, honestly, we can’t wait to go racing ourselves. The last few months have been trying for everyone and we believe it’s important to support these events and shine a light on the people involved – that’s what keeps them coming back.”

Spanning nearly a week at the Hartsville, South Carolina facility, WOOSTOCK will feature an incredible lineup of heads-up doorslammer categories, including Radial vs. World, Pro 275, multiple Carolina Xtreme Pro Mod Series classes and a host of No-Time and grudge racing eliminators.

“We’re always pumped up for WOOSTOCK,” said Wes Buck, Founder & Editorial Director, DRAG ILLUSTRATED. “But our excitement is at a whole new level after the race season has been derailed for the better part of spring. Keith Berry and company not only put on a great race, but they also make sure everyone involved has a great time, and that’s something that is sometimes missing in our sport – especially as the prize money has gotten so big and the competition so fierce.

“We’re excited to be a part of it and even more so to have Chilly Willys on board to help us highlight this event and the racers participating. We’re expecting a massive turnout of cars and racers, so we’re looking forward to telling these men and women’s stories and showcasing their efforts through extensive coverage on DRAGILLUSTRATED.com and across our social media channels.”

DRAGILLUSTRATED’s coverage of WOOSTOCK 2020 is set to begin Thursday, May 14th, and will include daily content at DRAGILLUSTRATED.com.

