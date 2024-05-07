Chicago Funny Car Will Be Sweet Classics Ride for Jim Dunn Racing, Buddy Hull

Getting the summer races of the NHRA Mission Food Drag Racing Series started with a tasty new ride, Jim Dunn Racing and rookie Funny Car driver Buddy Hull will debut the new-look Sweet Classics nitro Funny Car at the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals, May 17-19 at Route 66 Raceway outside of Chicago. The sweeping marketing initiative will include the full Funny Car design, uniform shirts, and specialty hero cards as well as a pre-race appearance at a local Menards which will feature a Thursday night appearance by the actual race-ready Funny Car and driver Hull.



“When we get the chance to bring someone new into the sport, we want to do everything first class and make sure they get a huge bang for their buck,” said Jon Dunn, son of legendary team owner Jim Dunn. “The Sweet Classics Funny Car is one of the best-looking Funny Cars we have ever brought to the track and we are thrilled to be introducing them to Menards and letting the fans get a sneak peek on Thursday night. Our goal every race with every sponsor is to represent them as professionally as possible and make sure they get the most out of the association.”

Sweet Classics candy from Mondoux Confectionery in Canada is now available in all Menards stores through the racing promotion that takes place in conjunction with the Route 66 Nationals. Sweet Classics is a traditional mix of high-quality candies that are peanut and nut-free, gluten-free and come in convenient resealable packaging. Their Original Mix is an iconic gummy mix that has been pleasing candy lovers for decades. These gummy mixes offer an amazing combination of classic gummies with every handful creating a new flavor combination. The Sweet and Sour Mix is a perfect balance between sweet and sour candies. The Jujube & Gummy Mix includes a variety of your favorite gummies & jujubes. Once again, every handful is a delicious and new flavor combination.



“I have a pretty good sweet tooth and getting to represent Sweet Candies Classics is pretty cool,” said Hull. “The car looks amazing and I can’t wait to meet the fans on Thursday night at Menards. You want to represent brands and products that will introduce the sport to new fans and get your current fans excited. It has been a long time since we have had a candy company in Drag Racing, so I am thrilled to be driving this Funny Car for Jim Dunn Racing and Sweet Classics.”



Hull has competed in all five NHRA national events this season and his best qualifying effort was No. 13 at the most recent Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals. The versatile driver who has competed professionally in Top Fuel and now Funny Car has been on the wrong side of three of the closest races this season. This will be Hull’s second race at Route 66 Raceway and first behind the wheel of a nitro Funny Car.



Fans can see the Sweet Classics Funny Car on Thursday, May 16 at Menards (2524 W Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL, 60435) from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Hull will also be at the Menards signing hero cards, posing for photos and talking with fans about the race. Qualifying will get underway on Friday with two Funny Car sessions (3:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.) and on Saturday Hull will make two more qualifying runs (1:05 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.) trying to earn one of the top 16 spots to run for the Wally on Sunday. Final eliminations will begin on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. for the nitro classes and the race will be televised nationally on FS1.

This story was originally published on May 7, 2024.