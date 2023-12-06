Chevrolet Performance Solidifies Three More Years Of Major Sponsorship With NMCA

A longtime supporter of the NMCA Muscle Car Nationals, Chevrolet Performance confirmed its commitment to grassroots competition by signing a new 3-year deal continuing as a major sponsor with the national event series dedicated to Detroit Iron.



“We’re proud to have Chevrolet Performance as a major sponsor and contingency supporter of our series,” said Steve Wolcott, President & CEO of NMCA. “Chevrolet Performance has long supported our dedication to homegrown performance, and this new agreement cements that backing for years to come.”



In addition to its major sponsorship of NMCA through 2026, Chevrolet Performance continues as presenting sponsor of several core classes, including LME Street King, Proform Rumble, and all-new Scoggin Dickey Street Warrior 10.10. Chevrolet Performance also retains its position as title sponsor of the COPO Camaro Shootout in Norwalk, Ohio, the LSX Shootout in Madison, Illinois, and presenting sponsor of the NMCA World Finals in Indianapolis.



Additionally, Chevrolet continues as the Official Truck and Tow Vehicle of the NMCA Muscle Car Nationals, having recently delivered a pair of Sterling Gray Metallic 2024 Silverado 3500 High Country trucks that serve as racing support and safety vehicles for every NMCA event as well as additional production services clients.



“From the drag strip to the show field, NMCA offers a fantastic venue for our customers to show what Chevrolet Performance is all about,” said Jessica Earl, Specialty Marketing Manager at Chevrolet Performance. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue this partnership through 2026, and we’re proud that our Silverado 3500 trucks will keep the series moving and the racers safe again this season.”



The 2024 Red Line Oil NMCA Muscle Car Nationals season begins at Rockingham Dragway in early April at the first of three events shared with its sister series the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals with the NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals. In early May the series heads to the middle of the U.S. for the NMRA/NMCA Race For The Rings at World Wide Technology Raceway. Later that same month, NMCA returns to the historic and picturesque Beech Bend Raceway Park for the NMCA Muscle Car Mayhem. In July the series heads north as the NMRA/NMCA Power Festival returns to US 131 Motorsports Park. NMCA heads back to Summit Motorsports Park for the All-American Nationals in late August. Closing out the 2024 season, the series returns to Lucas Oil Raceway for the World Street Finals.

