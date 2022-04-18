Chevrolet Performance LSX Shootout Added to NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing

NMCA is celebrating the 16th annual Chevrolet Performance LSX Shootout, marking it as the longest running LS-based competition and it happens during the NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing Presented by Fuelab over the weekend of May 12-15, 2022. NMCA officials are giving away over $50,000 in cash, prizes, and giveaways in this special stop on the Red Line Oil NMCA Muscle Car Nationals tour. Included in the big payday are Chevrolet Performance LSX Bowtie blocks for winners of several drag racing categories on top of the purse and contingency winnings.

The LSX Shootout is open to all LS and modern LT powered vehicles with two heads-up classes and two Index categories. Come in Thursday and enjoy an exclusive LSX Shootout Racer Appreciation Happy Hour with a Taco Bar, brought to you by Advanced Rescue Systems. Additionally, the Thursday night party includes a FREE parts raffle with over $13,000 in giveaways and the raffle’s Grand Prize is a Chevrolet Performance LSX Bowtie block!

Included in the LSX Shootout are the heads-up 275 radial LS/LT cars in the special Brian Tooley Racing LS-Xtreme Street Shootout, sealed crate motor racing of Chevrolet Performance Stock presented by Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center, and the index categories of LME Street King Presented by Chevrolet Performance and Proform Rumble Presented by Chevrolet Performance. Our partners in the performance division of Chevrolet will be giving LSX bowtie blocks to the class winners in LS-Xtreme Street Shootout, CP Stock, Street King, and Rumble.

The LSX Shootout has been a longstanding tradition in the modern small-block street and race scene and 2022 will once again bring people together on the drag strip and it’s all thanks to our partners at Chevrolet Performance and Scoggin Dickey Parts Center.

In addition to the LSX Shootout, the NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing Presented by Fuelab is special because it combines the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals together with the Red Line Oil NMCA Muscle Car Nationals for one of the most exciting and largest events of the season. As the swing event in the points chase, racers in each class are looking to position themselves well for a second-half charge to the top of the point’s standings. Combined there is over $150,000 in cash, contingency money, and prizes up for grabs in the championship and street car categories. Throw in the value of the Nitto Tire Diamond Tree championship rings and it becomes clear on why this is the most prestigious event on the schedule.

For more information on the Chevrolet Performance LSX Shootout at World Wide Technology Raceway May 12-15, 2022, visit www.NMCAdigital.com/ or email the NMCA office at NMCA@ProMediaPub.com