Chevrolet Performance Continues Partnership with NMCA Muscle Car Nationals in 2022

The Red Line Oil NMCA Muscle Car Nationals continues its partnership in 2022 with one of the most recognizable names in motorsports—Chevrolet Performance. The deal was signed last year as a 3-year program that includes Chevrolet Performance co-sponsoring the LSX-based categories in the NMCA championship drag racing program, the 16th annual LSX Shootout (World Wide Technology Raceway May 12-15), the 4th annual COPO Camaro Shootout (Summit Motorsports Park August 25-28), and a presenting sponsorship of the NMCA World Street Finals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park September 22-25.

“Chevrolet Performance has been a valued partner for over 15 years and in that time NMCA has been home for their drag racing customers to compete in a safe and legal venue. NMCA was one of the first series to adopt the LS platform, integrating it into street car, index, and heads-up categories and the enthusiasm in our market continues today,” said Steve Wolcott, Co-founder and CEO of ProMedia Events & Publishing, the parent company of the Red Line Oil NMCA Muscle Car Nationals. Chevrolet Performance is also continuing its program of racer contingency payments in all NMCA championship categories.

ADVERTISEMENT



The LS/LT-based categories, which include Proform Rumble, LME Street King, and Chevrolet Performance Stock presented by Scoggin Dickey Parts Center, are full-time NMCA championships categories competing at all six nationals events. Chevrolet Performance and their official host dealer, Scoggin Dickey Parts Center, will continue celebrating the top-3 in those categories with a Champions Dinner during the PRI Show in December. Additionally, the winners will receive Victor awards and Chevrolet Performance championship rings for their exceptional achievements.

The LSX Shootout takes place at World Wide Technology Raceway, which is located just outside of St. Louis in Madison, Illinois. It runs concurrently with the world-famous NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing May 12-15. The LSX Shootout offers a kick-off party and raffle, the Brian Tooley Racing XS-LS Shootout for Edelbrock Xtreme Street competitors, and special LSX Bowtie block bonus programs courtesy of Chevrolet Performance and Scoggin Dickey Parts Center. The COPO Camaro Shootout returns to Summit Motorsport Park in Norwalk, Ohio, showcasing the incredible performance of these factory-built race cars with three exciting classes to choose from. And finally, Chevrolet Performance is the presenting sponsor of the season-ending NMCA World Street Finals held at historic Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, which resides just outside of Indianapolis, September 22-25.

For more information about the Red Line Oil NMCA Muscle Car Nationals, visit www.NMCAdigital.com

Comments