Chaz Silance Wins Dragster Shootout at Day 1 of Sparco Fall Fling

Day 1, Rob’s Automotive Test & Tune Tuesday of the Sparco Fall Fling presented by Optima Batteries opened up at GALOT Motorsports Park in North Carolina. On tap was a Test & Tune session followed by the American Race Cars/Race Tech Dragster Shootout. A random field of 32 racers signed up for a chance at either an American Race Cars or Race Tech dragster. The two finalists would race with the winner getting his or her choice, while the runner-up takes what’s left over; not a bad prize in itself. The two semifinalists earned $500.

Eight drivers left after round two: Hunter Patton, Troy Williams Jr., Kevin Glenn, Steven Morrison II, Chaz Silance, Bernie Elmer, Dale Taylor and Gary Williams.

ADVERTISEMENT



Round three and all drivers on the ladder, first up was brother versus brother, the Williams boys with brother Gary taking the reaction time advantage for the win. Next up was Patton; who has done so much winning this year including winning the Dragster Shootout earlier this year at the GALOT Spring Fling; moving on by defeating the door car of Glenn. Taylor picked the wrong time to have a .095 RT allowing Silance to move on. Finally, the last remaining door car of Ulmer went down in defeat to advance Morrison.

Semifinals, Patton and Silance faced off and by .0003-of-a-second, Silance stopped the Patton train. In the other half, Morrison turned on the red-light by -.006 to advance Williams.

Final round and it was Williams leaving first by virtue of the dial-in, but turning on the red-light by -.005 to award Silance with the win and his choice of dragster. Silance’s choice? The Race Tech product will be going back to Jacksonville, NC, while Williams takes home the American Race Car.

FST Wednesday begins in the morning for a $15,000-to-win day. All the action is being live streamed on the MotorManiaTV.com website sponsored by JEGS and Hoosier Tires giving you bracket racing on the big stage. For all info and results, visit bracketraces.com.

Comments