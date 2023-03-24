Chassis Engineering’s Clayton Murphy Making a Move to Mountain Motor Pro Stock with Daryl Stewart

Clayton Murphy, owner of Chassis Engineering, announced today he is making the move to Mountain Motor Pro Stock. Murphy is once again teaming up with Daryl Stewart as the driver to compete full-time in the PDRA’s Extreme Pro Stock class.

“This was a bucket list thing for Daryl, and I’m always up for a challenge no matter what,” explained Murphy. “We’re converting [Stewart’s 632 car] over to running Pro Stock.”

Murphy, who assisted in developing the PDRA Pro Outlaw 632 class, started bracket racing with Stewart in 1989 when Stewart bought his first brand-new door car and had Murphy put it together for him. Now, Murphy and Stewart are leaving Pro Outlaw 632 to concentrate on Extreme Pro Stock.

“What we were trying to do with 632 was make it a stepping stone for a pro class,” said Murphy. “I’m happy to see that a lot of the guys that raced it are now going from 632 class to Mountain Motor Pro Stock.”

Veteran Pro Stock driver Chris Power and experienced crew chief Chuck Samuels are partnering with Murphy and Stewart, making it a two-car team. Chassis Engineering will continue to sponsor Stewart.

Murphy is looking forward to getting back to his winning ways with Stewart and is excited about the revival of Mountain Motor Pro Stock. Some of their achievements include wins in 2020 and 2021 at the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals at Bradenton Motorsports Park, plus two wins and a No. 1 qualifier award in PDRA Pro Outlaw 632.

“I do this for a living,” Murphy said. “Being able to promote drag racing and see any form of drag racing grow is always exciting. Seeing a bunch of people jump in and focus on a class you’re now involved in is pretty exciting.”

The PDRA season kicks off March 30 with the East Coast Nationals at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, North Carolina, followed by the Mid-Atlantic Showdown April 20-22 at Virginia Motorsports Park and the American Door Slammer Challenge May 25-27 at Summit Motorsports Park.