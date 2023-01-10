Chase Van Sant to Tell Trick-Tools Story with NHRA, White Alligator Racing Pro Stock Motorcycle Team

Iowa-based metal fabrication tool specialists Trick-Tools is looking to NHRA, Pro Stock Motorcycle, White Alligator Racing (WAR), and rookie rider Chase Van Sant to spread the word about their business.

“We are super-excited to race the 2023 season with Trick-Tools wrapped around a WAR Suzuki body,” said Trick-Tools owner Bruce Van Sant—Chase’s father and a former racer himself. Bruce used to race a nitrous-huffing Pro Mod Bike and can still be found racing 4.60 index and a no-bar Hayabusa.

“Chase is my son, but in reality, racing has always been at the heart of Trick-Tools. We founded this company 25 years ago to help fund our own racing efforts, as well as provide solutions for fabricators and builders to make a better product, more efficiently.

“NHRA racers, crew, and fans are a perfect sampling of our core customers. And although we have steadily built a good name in the industry, we can’t wait to see what the extra exposure will do to get the word out about the equipment we offer.”

With team owner Jerry Savoie stepping away from racing full-time, WAR is embarking on a whole new era. Having Chase as a rider and Trick-Tools as a primary sponsor will help define the new face of WAR.

“Our team has really started to take shape for the 2023 season,” said WAR tuner and team manager Tim Kulungian. “A year ago, Bruce and I had a conversation at PRI that started this, and we are all thankful for this relationship and excited to take the next step.

“The seed of the Trick-Tools company was a need in industry. They listen to the folks in the shop making parts, and provide solutions. We know from our experience at the track and the shop that long-lasting tools are the best value in the long run.

“Chase has done a remarkable job in testing. His involvement last year on and off the track has helped build a foundation moving into 2023. Crewman Keith Nichols and Chase worked well in ’22, and Keith will be the lead tech on the Trick-Tools bike.”

“Racing Pro Stock Motorcycle has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember, so to have the opportunity with a team that is as high of caliber as WAR is more than I could have ever hope for,” said Chase.

“I’m also thankful to get to do the whole thing with my dad, and Trick-Tools as my sponsor for the season. It’s one thing to get to race in the NHRA, but I think it’s a lot more special that my dad and I get to do it together.

“I can’t thank Tim Kulungian and Jerry Savoie enough for the opportunity to ride one of their bikes. The whole WAR team is such a great group of guys and I think it’s a really good fit for us. I had a great time working with them this past season and I think that time is going to be really valuable for next year. I definitely don’t feel like I’m jumping in blind as much.

“It’s still pretty surreal to me that I have this opportunity, but I’m looking forward to making the best of it and trying my hand against the best in the business!”

“It’s kind of been a been a long journey to enter the Pro Stock ranks for me personally, but Chase has had his sights set on it for quite some time,” added Bruce. “Over the last year, we’ve made a lot of progress, Chase got his license, and couldn’t really ask for a better situation. I feel like we’re in a relationship with a great team and some good guys that are going to put us in the best possible position for success.”

Trick-Tools.com is home of the world’s largest selection of hardcore metal fabrication tools. They offer long-lasting equipment that is hand selected from over 100 of the top manufacturers around the world, with over 50% made in the USA. Whether you are a professional or hobbyist, Trick-Tools exists to help you to choose the best option for your shop and will back it all up with their No Junk Guarantee.