Chaos in the Cornfield Cancelled for 2024

The difficult decision has been made to cancel the Chaos in the Cornfield event scheduled for this Friday through Sunday, May 24-26, at Eddyville Raceway Park, Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Multiple factors have come into play that led to the decision to cancel the event that include the recent amount of rainfall, the expected rainfall Tuesday and Tuesday evening and the weather forecast for Friday through Sunday, which in most cases is calling for more than an inch of additional precipitation during that period. The grounds were marginal this past weekend and the additional rain received since then combined with what is expected Tuesday and Tuesday night will likely make the spectator parking lot and motorhome camping areas unusable.

An event of this size is an incredible undertaking and this decision was not made easily by the owners of Eddyville Raceway Park and the Funny Car/Nitro Chaos Series. Small business operators are facing more obstacles and challenges than ever before and taking a financial risk of this magnitude with the cards stacked against it, isn’t a wise decision. With advertising and promotional expenses that have already occurred, moving forward could be like adding gasoline to a smoldering fire. We know that this decision affects racers, fans and sponsors as well and we understand the disappointment it’s caused, but truly believe it’s in everyone’s best interest.

All advance tickets and motorhome/camping spots purchased will be refunded in a three to ten day period per the ticketing companies operations manager.

This event will also not be rescheduled for this year.

This story was originally published on May 22, 2024.