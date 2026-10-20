Championship Hopes On The Line As NHRA Rolls Into Las Vegas For Penultimate Race

With only two events remaining in NHRA’s 75th anniversary season, the stakes are high as championship contenders head to the 26th annual MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where a strong performance is crucial to keeping their world title hopes alive.

It is the fifth of six races in the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs and the 19th of 20 events during the 2026 season and this one promises to be one to remember. Along with the incredible thrills of 340-mph, 12,000-horsepower Top Fuel dragsters and Funny Cars, the electric scene all weekend long in Las Vegas ensures a special and memorable weekend.

From championship hopes to winning one of the final Diamond Wallys in NHRA’s 75th anniversary season, fans will enjoy an intense, incredible atmosphere at one of the top annual stops on the NHRA tour. It starts with two rounds of qualifying on Friday, two rounds on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday, where the best the sport has to offer aim to put on the biggest show of the weekend in Las Vegas.

Last season, Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all claimed victories in Las Vegas. This year’s race will once again be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Top Fuel’s Shawn Langdon has dominated the Top Fuel class in 2026, earning eight event wins, including victories at the first three races of the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. He’ll look to stay red-hot in Vegas and possibly close out his championship hopes against Kalitta Motorsports teammate and reigning champ Doug Kalitta, Tony Stewart, Leah Pruett, Maddi Gordon and four-time champ Antron Brown.

Four-time world champ Matt Hagan earned his sixth win in Vegas last season, defeating reigning champion Austin Prock. Hagan is the current points leader in the loaded category and Prock sits third as he aims for a three-peat. Jordan Vandergriff is second in points and after his first world title, while past world champions Jack Beckman, J.R. Todd and Ron Capps round out the top six in points.

Dallas Glenn’s victory in Las Vegas last year put him on the verge of securing his first world championship. He defeated Matt Hartford to stay dominant in the postseason, when he won four of the five playoff races. This season, Glenn has four wins and sits second in points behind Greg Stanfield, who will try to hold off the likes of six-time champs Erica Enders and Greg Anderson, and Jeg Coughlin Jr.

Gaige Herrera earned his third consecutive Las Vegas win last year, defeating Angie Smith in the final round. Looking for his third title in four years, Herrera trails his teammate and reigning world champion Richard Gadson by just 32 points. Other contenders include Martin winner John Hall, Ryan Oehler, Chase Van Sant and six-time world champion Matt Smith.

The MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge will also feature exciting competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and the Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier E.T. Finals, where world champions will be crowned in several categories. The event also marks the final race of the popular JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Series presented by Elite Motorsports.

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Vegas race fans can also enjoy special pre-race ceremonies on Sunday, along with the SealMaster Track Walk. Another can’t-miss experience is Sunday’s winner’s circle celebration, where fans are invited to congratulate the Las Vegas event winners. As always, every ticket is a pit pass to the most powerful motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action as they service their cars, get autographs from their favorite drivers and more. They can also visit the midway for displays, merchandise, food and fun.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 1 and 3:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Oct. 30, followed by the final two rounds on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 1. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, followed by eliminations at 5 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, call 800-644-4444 or visit LVMS.com. Children 12 and under are admitted free in general admission areas with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit NHRA.com.