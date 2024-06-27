Championship Contender Mark Pawuk Eager for Strong Showing at Hometown Race

Sitting a mere five points out of second place in the Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown Series standings, Mark ‘the Cowboy’ Pawuk is looking for continued success when he returns to his hometown facility this weekend for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio. Aboard the ‘Don Schumacher’ tribute Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak sponsored by Empaco Equipment, Pawuk will seek his second win of the season and third overall in the category at Summit Motorsports Park.



Pawuk powered to victory at the 2024 NHRA season-opener in Gainesville, Florida in March and would love nothing more than to add a Wally trophy from a track that holds so much history for the former Pro Stock racer.

“Winning Gainesville was a bucket list item for me,” said Pawuk, a lifelong Ohio resident who calls Akron home. “The Gatornationals was one of those events I always wanted to win. It was really special because that was where I debuted my Don Schumacher tribute car. I’m racing in his honor this year, and the only thing that could match that moment would be finishing the weekend in the winner’s circle with family and friends here in Norwalk. I started racing here in the 1970s and have such great memories from this facility. I miss my good friend Bill Bader Sr. We lost him two years ago today. His birthday was earlier this week, and I always have the Bader family in my thoughts.



“Our car is running really well this year,” added Pawuk, whose career-best finish in the stacked Factory Stock Showdown Series came in 2020 when he placed third in the final order. “Obviously, starting off with that win in Gainesville really kicked things off on a strong note. Went to the semis at the next few races. Struggled a bit in Bristol (Tennessee). Some of that was car error, some was driver error, but we got it turned around by race day and I feel confident we’ll be able to keep that positive momentum going this weekend.”



Pawuk and his Dodge Drag Pak team led by David Barton and Mike Valerio, with assistance from Frank Madonia and Pawuk’s son, Kyle, credit a loaded roster of Ohio-based partners for keeping them on the track and allowing them to compete at a high level and ultimately, chase a first Factory Stock Showdown Series championship. Joining Pawuk’s operation once again are Empaco Equipment, Emil Pawuk and Associates, Inc., Seabreeze North Corporation, Ohio CAT and its Ohio Cat The Rental Store division, which has lane and signage branding at Summit Motorsports Park. Summit Racing Equipment, Enerco Mr. Heater, Pawuk’s longest-running associate partner dating back to his Pro Stock days, Westfield Bank, a local community bank, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels, and Cometic Gaskets round out the list of Pawuk’s partners, who hail from the ‘Buckeye State.’ Red Line Oil, VP Racing Fuels, and E3 Spark Plugs also returned in 2024 to help Pawuk challenge for the title.



“Great job by my entire team all year. David and Mike worked on my car all winter to make it the best it could be. If the driver does his job, I think we have a good shot at winning some more races this year. I have two NMCA (National Muscle Car Association) wins here at Norwalk, and I would love to be able to add an NHRA trophy to the collection.



“In addition to working on my car, my son, Kyle, will also be racing this weekend. He’ll be pulling double-duty racing his Chevy Bel Air 1962 Bubble Top in Super Gas and my daughter, Kassandra’s, Undercover Dragster in Super Comp. Kassandra recently earned her Super Comp license at Frank Hawley’s school and we’re looking forward to getting her on the track soon when she’s not tied up with managing the social media accounts of several of the ‘big show’ racers on tour.”



Qualifying for the Factory Stock category begins Friday, June 28 at 1:00 p.m. Pawuk will be looking to clinch his third NHRA Factory Stock win and sixth overall behind the wheel of his Drag Pak. In addition to his two NHRA triumphs (St. Louis 2023, Gainesville 2024), Pawuk also has three NMCA wins. Before the weekend gets underway, Pawuk will join his Summit Racing teammates at Summit Racing’s Ohio retail store (1200 Southeast Ave., Tallmadge) on Wednesday, June 26 from 4 – 7 p.m. The open-to-the-public event will feature a car show and an autograph session with Summit-backed drivers.

