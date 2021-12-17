‘Champ’ Cashes in for $50,000 on FuelTech Thursday at SFG Christmas Bracket Bash

For the second consecutive year, the Hansen Global, Inc. SFG Christmas Bracket Bash presented by JEGS proves to be a true destination for racers right before the holidays. Day two featured the FuelTech $50,000-to-win race which began on Thursday and finished up, crowning a winner on Friday morning.

After ten rounds of racing featuring the best of the best bracket racers, Stephen “Champ” McCrory came out on top, taking the $50,000 prize in FuelTech Friday’s event.

Quarterfinals:

With six cars left in round eight, James Bunner Jr. and Stephen “Champ” McCrory sat on the bye in their respective classes, while two dragsters and two door-cars were left to battle it out to decide who moves on to the semi-finals.

On the door-car side, Gage Burch took on No Box winner, Jeff Gatlin. Burch was .020 and dead-on seven to pick up the win in the FTI/ Overkill Motorsports red sonoma over Gatlin’s .017 and 6.136 on a 6.14 breakout.

Rickey Boggs and Stanley Albritton Jr. battled it out on the dragster side of things to see who would return to the semi-final round. Albritton Jr. was a perfect .000 and ran one above six for the win over Boggs’s unfortunate -.013 red light.

Semifinals:

In the semifinals, Burch came back around to square off with Bunner Jr. for a Bradenton semi-final. Burch was a perfect .000 and ran two above one getting the win over Bunner Jr’s .021 and ran a 5.712 on a 5.70 dial-in.

On the other side of the ladder, McCrory was .000 once again and ran a 4.494 on a 4.47 to pick up the win and continue to the final round. Albritton Jr. posted a .030 and was dead-on three for the semi-final finish.

Finals:

In the finals, Burch left -.003 red giving the automatic win over to McCrory who was .010 and backed it up to the winner’s circle to celebrate. Congratulations to both finalists on an excellent performance.

