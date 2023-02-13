Chad Reynolds Returning to MWDRS Announcer’s Booth

The Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service is proud to announce the addition of Chad Reynolds to its broadcast team. Reynolds, co-owner of the popular Bangshift.com, was a part of the MWDRS for four years and provided live broadcasts of the events.

Founder Keith Haney stated, “We’re thrilled to have Chad back with us this year. He has a great personality and we think he’ll work well with Luke.” The series has many exciting announcements to come.

Reynolds will be joining Luke Clevenger in the booth. Clevenger is starting his third full season with the series and is eager to work with Reynolds. Reynolds expressed his excitement to be back with the MWDRS, saying, “This is great racing with great people, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Reynolds is excited to bring back his trademark starting line announcing and to bring fun and excitement to the fans. The first race of the 2023 season will take place on March 17-18 at Xtreme Raceway Park in Ferris, Texas. Stay tuned for information on how to view the live streams this season.

Reynolds is particularly looking forward to being back at XRP, calling it his home track and one of the best eighth-mile dragstrips in the country.