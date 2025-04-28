Chad and Hunter Green Advance to Semifinals Sunday in Funny Car Competition at Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals

The father-son team of Chad and Hunter Green drove their Bond-Coat Funny Cars to semifinal finishes Sunday in the crowd-pleasing American Rebel Light Beer NHRA Four Wide Nationals at the zMax Dragway.

Hunter Green, the second-generation racer from Midland, Tex., has proven to be a future star in just his second NHRA Mission national drag racing event with impressive runs that could see him join his dad as an NHRA Funny Car winner.

Hunter Green warmup at Charlotte

And Hunter even lined up next to dad in the second qualifying round, the first time for the Greens competing against each other on the track.

The younger Green recorded the low elapsed time in Saturday’s second qualifying session with a sensational 3.932 pass in his Dodge Funny Car and returned on Sunday to advance to the semifinals with a 3.969 in the opening round over Bob Tasca III and Daniel Wilkerson.

Then going up against three former World Champions (Austin Prock, Ron Capps and J.R. Todd) in the semifinals, Green slowed to a 4.073 run after a supercharger issue.

“I am very excited how our Bond-Coat Funny Car ran this weekend at Charlotte in just my second NHRA national event,” said Hunter Green, who’s next NHRA event will in Bristol, Tenn., June 6-8. “I’m becoming more comfortable with the car and the team is performing tremendously in different conditions. Our passes in qualifying and in round one proved we are running consistently with the car and ready to gain more round wins. I’m anxious for the Bristol race.”

Father Chad, the 2025 NHRA Gatornationals champion, was very proud of Hunter’s performances at both Las Vegas and Charlotte and looks forward to future races with his son. Blake Alexander will pilot the second CGM Funny Car at the upcoming NHRA races in Joliet, Ill, and Epping, N.H.

“It was another impressive showing by Hunter this weekend in just his second NHRA Funny Car event,” said Chad. “He and his team worked well together and produced some great runs at Charlotte. Jumping from the Top Alcohol Dragster class to the nitro Funny Car division isn’t an easy transition, but he has done a good job in a short amount of time.”

For elder Green, his Bond-Coat Funny Car was on pace to get to the final round on Sunday, but, after a round one victory, the semifinal action was cut short by a red-light start. Despite the loss, Green continues to gain valuable points in his quest for the NHRA Funny Car World Championship in the 20-event national campaign.

“On my side, it was a missed opportunity as we had the time to move into the final round,” admitted C. Green. “I wanted to get the good start off the line but was just too quick. But, overall, I was very pleased with our team’s performance. We are getting Hunter and his car up the speed and my car is right in the mix for another win. We’ll be ready next month at Joliet.”

The CGM Funny Cars, with C. Green and Alexander, will return to action at the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals on Friday, May 16, with nitro qualifying at 2 p.m. CDT and 4:30 p.m. CDT, followed by Saturday’s qualifications at 12 p.m. CDT and 2:30 p.m. CDT. Final eliminations are scheduled for Sunday, May 18, at 10:30 a.m. CDT.

The Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals will be televised on Fox Sports 1 on Sunday, May 18, at 2 p.m. EDT.

This story was originally published on April 28, 2025.