Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Randy Curtis photo

Exclusive

CAUGHT: Texas-Sized Top Fuel Tantrum

Published

A massive fireball erupts from Clay Millican’s Parts Plus Top Fuel dragster as he attempts to leave the Texas Motorplex starting line in the third qualifying session at the Texas NHRA FallNationals.

Millican’s Rick Ware Racing team rebuilt the engine and came back for the fourth and final qualifying session, eventually settling into the No. 11 spot once qualifying was complete. In a top-end interview during Sunday eliminations, the humble yet excitable driver claimed responsibility for the explosion, noting that he didn’t check the oil pressure meter before he staged. He went on to beat Justin Ashley and Mike Salinas before losing to Leah Pruett in a semifinal rematch of the St. Louis final round, where Millican beat Pruett for his third win of the season. 

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #185, the 30 Under 30 Issue, in Nov/Dec of 2023.]

Photograph by Randy Curtis
Texas Motorplex
Ennis, Texas
Saturday, October 14th, 2023

In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.