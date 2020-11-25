CAUGHT: Steve Matusek’s Tipsy Turbo Ride

NHRA Pro Mod veteran Steve Matusek gets out of control in his twin-turbocharged Mustang in the opening round of eliminations at the NHRA U.S. Nationals, where Matusek debuted a new partnership with Tequila Comisario, an ultra-premium tequila brand.

Matusek left on Todd Tutterow, but his Modern Racing-prepared Mustang got loose after drifting towards the center line, then flipped over and slid on its roof through the shutdown area.

Matusek, the founder and president of Aeromotive, walked away from the incident uninjured.

Photographs by Phil Hutchison

Lucas Oil Raceway

Brownsburg, Indiana

