CAUGHT: Slide Job

Small-tire no-prep racer Tom Gunner, also known as “Jimmy Dale,” gets crossed up as he navigates the unique KD Dragway at Cash Day at The Hill. Though there was smoke coming off his front tires and air under his rear slicks, Gunner was able to recover his Texas-based Fox-body Mustang without hitting anything. “It’s one of those things that’s bound to happen to all racers at some point that we can’t ever practice or prepare for,” Gunner says. “Just gotta hope all the sliding your Hyundai in the rain as a kid pays off.”

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #184, the State of Drag Special Issue, in September/October of 2023.]

KD Dragway

South Webster, Ohio

Saturday, July 8th, 2023