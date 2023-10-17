CAUGHT: ‘Pegasus’ Takes Flight

Canadian drag racing veteran Paul Noakes gets a first-hand look at the fury of a nitro-powered Fuel Altered as he launches off the starting line in the “Pegasus” Fuel Altered during an Empire Outlaws race. Noakes, who’s known for his success in IHRA and NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car, was filling in for car owner Gary Kraus and his Pony Up Racing operation in this test session to prepare for upcoming races. It wasn’t Noakes’ first experience with nitromethane, though, as the Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Famer has also dabbled in Top Fuel.

Empire Dragway

Leicester, New York

Saturday, June 3rd, 2023

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #183, the Sportsman Special Issue, in July/August of 2023.]