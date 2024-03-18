Connect with us

CAUGHT: FL2K Fireball

Published

James Taal, also known as “Jackstand Jimmy” to fans of Cleetus McFarland and the McFarland Racing camp, hits the wall in his turbocharged “Lieutenant Dan” ’90 Nissan 240SX during eliminations at FL2K. Earlier in the run, Taal’s engine expired, causing him to go into his own oil. After hitting the wall twice, the fuel cell behind the front bumper ruptured, causing the dramatic fireball that was seen from a distance even in the Florida heat. Taal, who hasn’t missed an FL2K yet, was uninjured and quickly rebuilt for a comeback later in the season. 

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #186, the Photo Annual Issue, in Jan/Feb of 2024.]

Photograph by Wayne Stewart
Bradenton Motorsports Park
Bradenton, Florida
Sunday, October 8th, 2023

