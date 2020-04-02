Cash In On Mickey Thompson’s Drag Tire Rewards

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels has announced a new reward program for some of its most popular drag tires. Racers who purchase a new set of two race-winning M/T drag tires in April and May can earn a $50 prepaid card.

“The 2020 drag tire reward is our only reward of the year, so drag racers looking for the ultimate traction and performance need to act quickly,” said Ken Warner, Vice President of Marketing for Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. “Get your season off to a fast start with this $50 special offer.”

The 2020 drag tire reward applies to Mickey Thompson ET Drag, Pro Bracket Radial, ET Street S/S, ET Street R and ET Street R Bias drag tires. Purchases must be made between April 1 and May 31, 2020.

Reward requests can be submitted at mickeythompsontires.com/dragrewards or by mail using the official entry form found online. Mailed requests must be postmarked no later than June 30, 2020.

For more information about the Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels, visit www.mickeythompsontires.com.

