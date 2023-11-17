Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Darrel Jackson photo

Features

Carl Brunet Brings Four-Cylinder E.T. Record Back to Canada

Published

One of the biggest annual intercontinental wars at the Haltech World Cup Finals at Budds Creek, MD, has been the battle for the unlimited four-cylinder marks for both the quarter-mile and eighth-mile. Canadian Carl Brunet, operator of Napierville Dragway in Quebec, became the driver of the first four-cylinder machine of any kind to clock under six seconds and, later, over 230 mph back in 2020 during the annual World Doorslammer Nationals at Orlando (FL) SpeedWorld in 2020. 

Since 2012, Brunet has booted all four records back and forth with several teams including Puerto Rican Joel Olivo’s Faster Motorsports 2020 Honda Accord which, powered by a 143 cubic-inch inline four-cylinder K24 Honda powerplant with a single Affordable Turbo Kits turbocharger, recorded a stunning 5.862 at 243.25 mph at the 2022 World Cup Finals. 

In 2023, Brunet (whose father, Ron, was a Pro Stock Eliminator campaigner for decades) towed his Jerry Haas-built ex-Pro Stocker 2011 Pontiac GXP to Maryland and, during the second qualifying session, pushed its minuscule single-turbocharged 124-inch EcoTech inline four to an amazing 5.828 blast for the new quarter-mile ET record while its speed, 242.71, was his first over 240 mph but just missed Olivo’s record. 

In the eighth-mile, the results were similar. Brunet absolutely bombed Olivo’s previous E.T. standard of 3.856 with a stunning 3.808, but Brunet’s speed of 194.73 couldn’t overcome Olivo’s best of 195.79 from 2022.

Of note is the fact yet another Honda, the Pimar Autos And Fiberglass Repairs-backed, Precision-turbo’d, K24-powered 2023 TLX of Floridian Derick Santiago, ran under six flat by qualifying second with a 5.866/237.17 and then produced a string of four elimination runs with a best of 5.92/236 to win the Atomizer Fuel Systems Renegade Versus Modified Eliminator! 

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.