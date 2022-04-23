Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Drag Illustrated | Drag Racing News, Opinion, Interviews, Photos, Videos and MoreDrag Illustrated | Drag Racing News, Opinion, Interviews, Photos, Videos and More

News NHRA Race Coverage

Capps Earns Provisional Pole at Houston, Adding to String of Success as New Team Owner
Advertisement

News NHRA Race Coverage

B. Force, Capps, Caruso and Stoffer Grab Provisional No. 1 Spots at Final NHRA SpringNationals

News NHRA

Western Technical College Joins AB Motorsports as Official Career College of NHRA Top Fuel Team

News NHRA

Kenny Koretsky and Family Officially Purchase Maple Grove Raceway

News NHRA

FuelTech Named Title Sponsor of NHRA Pro Mod Series for 2022 Season

News Products Tech

Race Winning Brands Shifts Into Transmission Performance

News

Keith Haney Rolling to Final Memphis Race with MWDRS Pro Mod’s Quickest Nitrous Car

News NHRA

Doug Kalitta Campaigning New Look Mobil1 Toyota Dragster at SpringNationals

News NHRA

'Baby Walker Nationals' to Debut at Houston

News NHRA

An Open Letter From Houston Raceway Park General Manager Seth Angel

News

Capps Earns Provisional Pole at Houston, Adding to String of Success as New Team Owner

Published

Ron Capps closed out day one of qualifying at the final running of the NHRA SpringNationals by taking his NAPA AUTO PARTS Funny Car on a stout 3.864 second at 326.16 mph ride to earn the provisional pole heading into Saturday at Houston Raceway Park.

“That run, it’s what you want to do, and what you hope to do,” said Capps, who banked three bonus points for his effort. “My NAPA car, it’s a good hot rod to drive right now, and you’ve got to enjoy these moments. You show up first round, and you hope you get on the board like that with your first run of the weekend, even if you’re not No. 1, you just want to make sure you have a good solid run so you’re not behind the eight ball going into Saturday. It’s going to be hotter tomorrow, and there are a lot of conditions changing these next two days so it’s imperative you put down a run like that.”

His Friday night launch to the top of the Funny Car timing sheets comes on the heels of his recent race win from the pole, which occurred during the Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas, the most recent event on the NHRA tour. In his inaugural season as a team owner, Capps has continued to impress, recording a race win, a runner-up finish, and two No. 1 qualifier awards in addition to Friday night’s provisional pole in Baytown, Texas.

While the NAPA team, under the tuning guidance of Dean ‘Guido’ Antonelli and John Medlen, appeared to pick up right where they left off from Las Vegas, Capps was quick to point out that the level of competition in the Funny Car category is so fierce, that no run or race weekend should be taken for granted.

“You go on these dominant streaks and you can’t get arrogant about it,” said Capps during his post-qualifying interview on Friday night. “This class is so competitive, so you’ve got to relish these moments and then you put them in your back pocket and focus on the next task at hand. There are too many good people and good cars out here, the competition is just so compacted. All you’ve got to do is look at the winner’s circle from Vegas, I’m kissing the Wally trophy because you just don’t know if you’ll have that opportunity again, that’s how competitive this class is. There are so many cars capable of winning on any given weekend.”

The two-time and defending world champion is a four-time Houston race winner and 69-time winner overall. If he can maintain his position at the top of the ladder, Capps will secure his 32nd No. 1 qualifier award. Two more qualifying sessions are scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the NHRA SpringNationals before the fields are set for the final showdown at Houston Raceway Park.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Race Coverage

Movers & Shakers: The People Who Make Lights Out

Scotty G and Paul from Induction Solutions talk a little laughing gas in the staging lanes.

February 23, 2014

News

History-Making Houston Raceway Park to Close Following 2022 NHRA National Event

NHRA and Houston Raceway Park have teamed up to announce the final NHRA SpringNationals as the historic track will close following the 2022 event....

July 14, 2021

News

Lizzy Musi to Debut New ’69 Camaro at Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings in Epping

A plan that started more than a year ago will come to fruition as the Musi Racing team is set to debut its new Edelbrock-equipped...

July 9, 2021

News

World Doorslammer Nationals – Pro Stock Qualifying Sheets

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

March 8, 2020
Advertisement

Drag Illustrated is not affiliated with, nor is it bound by any sanctioning body or association.
From groundbreaking stories on underground grudge and outlaw racing to in-depth interviews
with world-renowned racers and exclusive event coverage, Drag Illustrated shines the spotlight
on the hottest stories in drag racing.
When drivers, builders, and hardcore fans want the unbiased truth, Drag Illustrated is where they turn.

Copyright © 2022 Drag Illustrated Media, LLC.