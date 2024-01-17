Capco Contractors Named Major Sponsor of PRO Superstar Shootout

Capco Contractors, a family-owned and operated construction company specializing in the gas and oil industry, will serve as a major sponsor of the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, Feb. 8-10, at Bradenton Motorsports Park. The Capco Contractors Top Fuel dragsters, driven by owner/president Billy Torrence and his son, operations manager Steve Torrence, will also compete in the $250,000-to-win event.

“The Torrence family and Capco Contractors have been integral supporters of the PRO Superstar Shootout since the planning stages of this race,” said Alan Johnson, president, Professional Racers Owners Organization (PRO). “From Steve’s world championships to the Capco team’s support of the independent teams, the Torrences have certainly made an impact on the sport of nitro drag racing. Capco’s support of the PRO Superstar Shootout means a lot to everyone involved in bringing this race to life.”

Capco Contractors was founded in 1995 by Billy Torrence, who started with just 12 employees, a small office, and a job site trailer. Over the last 28 years, the Henderson, Texas-based company has grown into a full-service pipeline company capable of all aspects of pipeline work. Capco’s workforce of more than 200 people handles a variety of projects, including compressor stations, site work, mainline pipeline construction, and pipeline integrity projects.

“As a racer, I felt it was important to throw some support behind this event,” said Billy Torrence. “I want to help promote our sport and make sure this thing goes off well. I’d like to see six or eight of these races a year. It’s all I’d do. I hope that it will open up some eyes as to what racing could be and bring back more of the atmosphere that we used to have back in the old days. We’re just pleased to be involved and hope it brings some more exposure to our sport and sparks some interest.”

A four-time Top Fuel world champion, Steve Torrence is also a Professional Racers Owners Organization (PRO) board member who has been involved in the planning of the PRO Superstar Shootout. The event features numerous unique elements, including record-setting payouts, random chip draws to determine eliminations pairings, a comprehensive event livestream on FloRacing, and off-track entertainment between rounds.

“As a business that is heavily involved in drag racing, we’re excited to be part of this race,” Steve Torrence said. “We feel that this is something that will be groundbreaking and a refreshing new vibe for something that hasn’t changed in over 50 years. It’s a major step in the right direction for helping to promote our sport in a different light. I’m really excited about some of the different approaches that we’re going to implement in this race.”

Beyond the professional categories, the PRO Superstar Shootout will include FTI Performance Top Sportsman, Stock, and Super Stock. Off-track, the fan-focused event will feature live music, a vendor village, the area’s best food trucks, and more.

Tickets for the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the entire race live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk.