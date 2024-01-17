Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Capco Contractors Named Major Sponsor of PRO Superstar Shootout

Published

Capco Contractors, a family-owned and operated construction company specializing in the gas and oil industry, will serve as a major sponsor of the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, Feb. 8-10, at Bradenton Motorsports Park. The Capco Contractors Top Fuel dragsters, driven by owner/president Billy Torrence and his son, operations manager Steve Torrence, will also compete in the $250,000-to-win event. 

“The Torrence family and Capco Contractors have been integral supporters of the PRO Superstar Shootout since the planning stages of this race,” said Alan Johnson, president, Professional Racers Owners Organization (PRO). “From Steve’s world championships to the Capco team’s support of the independent teams, the Torrences have certainly made an impact on the sport of nitro drag racing. Capco’s support of the PRO Superstar Shootout means a lot to everyone involved in bringing this race to life.” 

Capco Contractors was founded in 1995 by Billy Torrence, who started with just 12 employees, a small office, and a job site trailer. Over the last 28 years, the Henderson, Texas-based company has grown into a full-service pipeline company capable of all aspects of pipeline work. Capco’s workforce of more than 200 people handles a variety of projects, including compressor stations, site work, mainline pipeline construction, and pipeline integrity projects. 

“As a racer, I felt it was important to throw some support behind this event,” said Billy Torrence. “I want to help promote our sport and make sure this thing goes off well. I’d like to see six or eight of these races a year. It’s all I’d do. I hope that it will open up some eyes as to what racing could be and bring back more of the atmosphere that we used to have back in the old days. We’re just pleased to be involved and hope it brings some more exposure to our sport and sparks some interest.”

A four-time Top Fuel world champion, Steve Torrence is also a Professional Racers Owners Organization (PRO) board member who has been involved in the planning of the PRO Superstar Shootout. The event features numerous unique elements, including record-setting payouts, random chip draws to determine eliminations pairings, a comprehensive event livestream on FloRacing, and off-track entertainment between rounds. 

“As a business that is heavily involved in drag racing, we’re excited to be part of this race,” Steve Torrence said. “We feel that this is something that will be groundbreaking and a refreshing new vibe for something that hasn’t changed in over 50 years. It’s a major step in the right direction for helping to promote our sport in a different light. I’m really excited about some of the different approaches that we’re going to implement in this race.”

Beyond the professional categories, the PRO Superstar Shootout will include FTI Performance Top Sportsman, Stock, and Super Stock. Off-track, the fan-focused event will feature live music, a vendor village, the area’s best food trucks, and more.

Tickets for the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the entire race live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.