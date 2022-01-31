Canada’s Rich Guido Trading Snow for Sunshine at ‘Sick Week’

The journey is about to begin for the 350 racers who are heading to Bradenton, Florida for the start of the inaugural Sick Week, presented by Gear Vendors Overdrive. Few have as epic an adventure ahead of them as Canada’s Rich Guido.

Rich’s ’65 Pontiac GTO is a fixture at drag-and-drive events around North America. While most competitors chose to trailer their cars to events before driving them for a week, Rich instead drives his classic street machine to the starting location.

For Sick Week 2022, Rich will be driving through the cold and snow of Alberta, Canada to reach Bradenton, Florida — a journey of almost 3000 miles.

The stick-shift, turbocharged 517ci Pontiac-powered ride will be wearing snow tires for the first part of the road trip, but that is about the only major change Rich will make. Everything he needs to racing will be in the car with him, or towed behind in a small trailer.

For Rich, the challenge is part of the experience.

“The challenge, the struggle, and the accomplishment of doing an event like that is something that many people are missing these days,” he said. “A drag-and-drive event can kick your ass and if you accomplish it, that’s one thing special. You’re also really set up to help and meet all these fantastic like minded people. There’s nothing like being on the side of the road pulling a trailer out of the woods making friends with guys like Larry Dixon.”

Sick Week, presented by Gear Vendors Overdrive, begins on February 7 at Bradenton Motorsports Park, before heading to Orlando Speedworld, Gainesville Raceway, and South Georgia Motorsports Park, then returning to Bradenton for the final day.

The event will be live streamed on sickthemag.com thanks to Motion Raceworks.

