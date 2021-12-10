Canada’s PMRA Forms Racing Partnership with NEOPMA

The Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA) and the Pro Modified Racing Association (PMRA) is excited to announce a marketing alliance between the two Pro Mod racing groups.

This year the NEOPMA Challenge at Empire Dragway in Leicester, New York, was an amazing success. In 2022 the two self-governing organizations will work together to make the Empire / NEOPMA Challenges on June 17-18 and August 5-6, 2022, Pro Mod extravaganzas.

ADVERTISEMENT



“We have been thinking about a return for a while and patiently waiting for the right opportunity,” said Bruce Mehlenbacher, Director of Operations for the PMRA.

“Our groups have worked together successfully in the past”, stated John Mazzorana of the NEOPMA. “Everyone will remember the Superchargers Showdown ‘International Pro Mod Challenge’ at Maryland International Raceway in 2013.”

“It is our intent to assist NEOPMA with the PMRA’s marketing and public relations on the Canadian side which should result in heightened and increased sponsorships as well as increased spectator and racer attendance,” Mehlenbacher said.

For more information contact Bruce Mehlenbacher at Bruce@JAJentertainment.com.

Comments