Camrie Caruso’s Camaro Goes Pink for Texas Fall Nationals

2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year and Pro Stock championship contender Camrie Caruso is turning pink for the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals in support of Fuel Juels and the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Caruso’s traditional gold and dark blue Chevrolet Camaro will take on a spectacular pink design for the fourth race of the NHRA Countdown playoffs. The young driver is excited to be promoting such an important cause at such a critical time in the playoffs.

“All eyes will be on our team during this race because it is the playoffs and we are trying to move up to get that first championship, so this is the perfect time to raise awareness for the National Breast Cancer Foundation,” said Caruso, who has been active with several charitable endeavors this season. “Organizations like the National Breast Cancer Foundation are great because they focus on paying for mammograms for women who can’t afford them and do so much to educate women about the importance of screenings for early detection. There are a lot of teams in the NHRA supporting breast cancer research and awareness and I am proud to be working with NBCF to support their efforts.”



On Thursday before the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals Caruso will visit the National Breast Cancer Foundation in Dallas along with representatives from Solid Start/True Brand. She will be learning more about the foundation as well as creating some social media content to help raise awareness for breast cancer research.



“As a women-owned automotive additive manufacturer, we are thrilled to partner with Camrie Caruso for the Texas Fall Nationals,” said Crystal Mathews, President Solid Start/True Brands. “With the race being in October, we feel it is the perfect time to have the focus of the car highlight Fuel Juels (The ONLY time-released fuel treatment in the world) and our 12-year partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation. We are excited to bring Camrie to NBCF headquarters to help shine a light on the foundation that we love. NBCF is so much MORE THAN AWARENESS, as they provide free life-saving early screening to women in need – saving lives now. True Brand + Camrie + NBCF… it just makes perfect sense.”



The National Breast Cancer Foundation was founded in 1991 by breast cancer survivor, Janelle Hail. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1980 at the age of 34. At the time of her diagnosis, there was little information about the disease, and she was forced to decide about her health with few options. After her treatment, Janelle made a commitment to help women around the world by educating them about breast cancer and the importance of early detection.



NBCF’s mission is to help women now by providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services. 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. There is currently no known cure for breast cancer, and its early diagnosis is critical to survival.



Caruso and the pink Fuel Juel NBCF Chevrolet Camaro will be on track for four qualifying runs over Friday and Saturday running to grab one of the 16 spots in the Texas Fall Nationals field. Friday she will run at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday she’ll be on track at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Final eliminations will begin at noon on Sunday, October 15. The race will be televised nationally on FS1.