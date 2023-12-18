Camrie Caruso’s Big Strides in 2023 Lead to High Hopes for 2024

Second-year Pro Stock driver Camrie Caruso made huge strides driving the Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro during the 2023 NHRA season. The 25-year-old third-generation drag racer won twice in 2023, picking up her first Wally at the Arizona Nationals and securing victory at the first Pro Stock Allstar Callout event held during the Gerber Collision & Glass Rt. 66 NHRA Nationals in Chicago outlast seven fellow Pro Stock competitors. For the second time in her career, she finished the regular season in the Top Ten and last year she made improvements in the Countdown racing to multiple quarterfinal finishes. During the PRI Show in Indianapolis, the rising star of the Pro Stock ranks took stock of her second season and looked ahead to a promising 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series championship run.



What did that Arizona Nationals win mean to you when you look back at your 2023 season?



“They were really special because the year prior our first Pro Stock round win came at the Arizona Nationals,” said Caruso. “Phoenix has always been a great track for us to go to so to win that with we had all our sponsors there was just really special. I am excited we get to go back as defending champs. We had so much support leading up to that race and then after that win it was cool to be able to talk about Tequila Comisario, Powerbuilt Tools, Big Jeff Audio, VP Racing Lubricants and so many of our other partners about that win.”

In Chicago you picked up the first Pro Stock Allstar Callout win. Can you talk about how that impacted your season?



“That was a fun event because it felt like a KB Titan Racing versus Elite Motorsports race. When we went to the second round and it was me and three Elite teams, I was like wait, I don’t want to let the team down. To bring it home for KB Titan Racing was cool to show everyone we have a great team. It was a special day for sure.”



What was the biggest leap you made as a driver this season?



“Just not letting things bother me like starting line games. I have a lot more confidence and I feel like I can race with anyone. This is a tough class and you have to be on your game every run. I think just understanding how the class works was a big deal this year. In my rookie year I didn’t know what to expect and this year was so much better.”

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?



“We have a lot of new things coming up. I think our Tequila Comisario team will be even stronger. We announced a full season deal with Tequila Comisario and we have a lot of marketing partners coming back plus we will be adding new companies. I am excited to enjoy some time off and then get ready for another season.”



Can you talk about just this was your first year with KB Titan Racing and having teammates?



“It’s kind of cool to have teammates because you can bounce ideas off them and talk about track conditions. We have a great mix of drivers with a lot of experience and great attitudes. It’s very helpful and resourceful, especially for a young driver like me.”



As one of two women racing in Pro Stock do you get a lot of questions from young female racers about how to break into the category?



“Luckily, I have a ton of family support and I have been building relationships with companies throughout my career. I get to talk with a lot of young fans and young drivers, boys and girls, about how to move up to the professional level. I try and tell them to be positive and just keep working hard. When I am at the track I try and stay focused on the racing but also the business side of things. We added a lot of sponsors because I reached out through social media and showed businesses how we could help them grow their businesses through the NHRA.”