Camrie Caruso Talks First-Ever Pro Stock All-Star Callout

Second year Pro Stock driver and reigning NHRA Rookie of the Year Camrie Caruso is proud to be one of eight Pro Stock drivers set to compete in the first-ever NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout, which will take place on Saturday, May 20 as part of the NHRA’s return to Chicago at the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance at Route 66 Raceway. Caruso who this season collected her first win at the Arizona Nationals and followed that up with a No. 1 qualifier and semifinal finish at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals is eager to test her skills against some of the best and brightest stars in Pro Stock.

“You look at the talent of the drivers and the quality of the Pro Stock cars. I know this is going to be a great event for the fans and the class,” said Caruso, when she saw the official list of participants. “I know my dad was keeping up with my qualifying position all weekend in Charlotte since that was the last chance to earn points. It was cool to clinch racing the Big Jeff Audio Chevrolet Camaro since they are a new sponsor for our team. We will switch to Tequila Comisario as our primary sponsor starting in Chicago and I appreciate all the support we have received all season from Powerbuilt Tools, VP Racing and DENSO.”

The unique specialty race pits eight standouts against each other in a marquee attraction at the first race in Chicago since 2019, and there is a distinct KB Titan Racing versus Elite Motorsports theme heading into the shootout where big money and bragging rights will be on the line.

Caruso will be joined by three of her KB Titan Racing teammates including Dallas Glenn who is seeded first, followed by teammates Matt Hartford and Kyle Koretsky. Elite Motorsports drivers Aaron Stanfield, Troy Coughlin Jr., Cristian Cuadra and defending world champ Erica Enders fill up the next four slots with Caruso holding down the eighth slot.

Glenn will get the first selection to call out his opening-round opponent, followed by Hartford and down the line until the first-round matchups are set. Following what should be a thrilling opening round, the driver who makes the quickest winning run will select their semifinal opponent, locking in the other matchup.

“I am looking forward to seeing how the callouts breakdown,” said Caruso, who will be making her first appearance in a specialty race. “I know there will be a lot of discussion about who everyone will be picking. This is great for the class and when you look at the KB Titan versus Elite line-up it should make for a great race. Both teams have amazing drivers.”

The opening round of the NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout takes place at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 20, followed by the semifinals at 3:15 p.m. and the final round at 4:55 p.m. CT. A special broadcast highlighting the callout takes place from 4-5 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) on Sunday, May 21.

Qualifying opens on Friday, May 19 at 5 p.m. CT, leading into qualifying at 1 and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. Eliminations begin at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, May 21. All the action from the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance will also be featured on FS1, including qualifying shows on Friday and Sunday, and action from eliminations on Sunday.

Tickets for the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance are on sale now at NHRA.com/tickets. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.