Camrie Caruso Records Historic First Win at Arizona Nationals

The final round versus Bo Butner lined up the No. 8 qualifier beside the No. 11 qualifier. It was a battle between KB Titan Racing and Elite Motorsports, two of the fiercest rivals in Pro Stock. Caruso was looking to secure the first win for newly formed KB Titan Racing with a victory. The second-year driver was not thinking about that but rather just concentrating on doing her job.

“I’m not gonna lie I wasn’t really sure if I won or not until I pulled off the racetrack because I like to just focus on going straight,” confessed Caruso. “I don’t really look around, but it was so awesome. I just went up there and tried to make it just another round and tried my best to do my job because I knew the guys were going to do theirs.”

In the second round racing No. 1 qualified Cristian Cuadra Caruso made a mistake unintentionally lighting both her pre-stage and stage bulbs almost simultaneously. Cuadra did not stage his Corral Boots Chevrolet Camaro within the seven second rule and was timed out leading to a disqualification. It was an added bit of drama but as Caruso stated immediately at the top end it was simply a young driver error and no gamesmanship.

“I just took too much of the first bulb and then as soon as I put my line lock on it moved a little bit and turned on both bulbs,” said Caruso. “Then we were in. It wasn’t intentional. I did go over and say I’m sorry and that it wasn’t intentional at all. I don’t like to really play starting line games because I probably messed myself up to be honest, I’m still new at this and you know, we’re thankful for the win. But it was just a mistake.”

The win in the second race of the season moved Caruso up to number two in the Pro Stock point standings. This is the highest the 2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year has ever been. She finished the regular season last year in the Top Ten but this year with a new team and established teammates Caruso knows there are lofty expectations.

“I need to hold up my end of the bargain because my KB Titan teammates always hold up theirs,” said Caruso. “I was a little worried this season just because they’ve had so much success already together. And then the whole KB Titan team is extremely successful. My teammates all have wins and number one qualifiers and championships. I just wanted to be able to hold up the name and do good for all of them.”