Camrie Caruso Ready to Take Next Step in Countdown at Charlotte

Camrie Caruso has made North Carolina her second home for several years since she started her professional drag racing career. The third generation drag racer from New York state will always call the northeast home, but she is becoming more and more comfortable at zMax Dragway with every passing national event. The 2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year is also getting more comfortable behind the wheel of her Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro with KB Titan Racing power and this weekend at the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals Caruso, will be looking to make more of a statement during the second race of the Countdown.

“I felt really good going into race day in Reading and I have a race car that can go rounds,” said Caruso, who picked up her first Countdown round win last weekend. “This class is crazy competitive, but this Tequila Comisario Camaro make some great runs on Sunday and I think we can step it up in Charlotte. I love racing at zMax Dragway and I know we’ll have a ton of support in the stands.”



This weekend Caruso will also be representing a local company that is also bringing some female horsepower to the table. Genevieve Aesthetics will be branded on Caruso’s race car for the weekend. Company owner and founder Genny Sears specializes in nonsurgical aesthetics and rejuvenation.



“I have a passion for helping my patients feel like the most beautiful and confident versions of themselves. I love entrepreneurship and I love drag racing. I talked with Camrie and I saw how passionate she was and I wanted to get involved. I can’t wait to get to the track and see her race.”



Genevieve Aesthetics provides a more personalized, customized approach to facial aesthetics with a vision for a high-end, boutique, personalized, modern space where facial aesthetics is prioritized. There is also an emphasis on integrating a wellness approach and aesthetics.

This season has been a breakout year for Caruso who picked up her first career Pro Stock win at the Arizona Nationals and then a few weeks later turned head by winning the first Pro Stock Allstar Callout event during the Gerber Collision & Glass Rt. 66 Nationals in Chicago. In the eight-car all-star format Caruso was called out twice and took the victory for her Tequlia Comisario and KB Titan Racing team.



“The all-star callout win was big for our team and KB Titan Racing,” said Caruso. “Going into the semifinals it was me and three Elite Motorsports Pro Stock cars. I knew I needed to step up for KB Titan Racing and was really glad to get that win. There is a great rivalry between these two teams and we want to do our part to keep turning on win lights for KB Titan Racing.”



Last weekend at the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals Caruso battled through two tough days of qualifying to enter the race as the No. 12 qualifier. Caruso knew she needed to be at the top of her game and that her race car was coming around. She earned the upset win over No. 5 qualifier and fellow Countdown competitor Deric Kramer. In the second round she faced Matt Hartford. It was a close race that did not go Caruso’s way as Hartford would go on to win the event. Caruso was first off the line and was in great shape for the win before her car started drifting to the center line.



“I was bummed we didn’t get that second round win in Reading,” said Caruso. “I was out in front most of the race and then I just started drifting to the centerline and when that happens you have to lift. At over 200-mph you have to check your ego sometimes and live to race another day. We will be ready for Charlotte and I can’t wait to get on the track on Friday night.”



Caruso and the Tequila Comisario Camaro will get one qualifying run on Friday at 6 p.m. and then two qualifying runs on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET. On Sunday the quickest 16 door-slammer Pro Stock cars will start their eliminations at approximately noon ET. The race will be televised on FS1 nationally.