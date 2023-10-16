Camrie Caruso Races to Quaterfinals at Texas FallNationals

Racing for the second time at the Texas Motorplex and the NHRA Texas Fall National 2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year Camrie Caruso made progress this year advancing to the quarterfinals. Driving a pink Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro that was drawing attention to the National Breast Cancer Foundation on behalf of a marketing program coordinated by Solid Start/True Brand. Leading up to and throughout the race Caruso talked about the importance of early detection and the important work the NBCF was doing across the country.

When qualifying started on Friday and Saturday Caruso was focused on holding onto her position in the top ten and advancing up the point standings. In a tough Pro Stock field Caruso drove her Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro with KB Titan Racing power to the No. 13 spot in the field of 23 race cars. Her quickest time of 6.506 seconds came during the third qualifying session to start the day on Saturday.



“I felt really good going into the first round,” said Caruso, who took a win earlier this year at the Arizona Nationals. “I am just very comfortable in this Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro and my team has been working really well together. Everyone at KB Titan Racing has been focused on putting all our teams in a position to win. I was really happy to get that first round win because it just meant more air time for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.”



This morning pulling up beside No. 4 qualifier Jerry Tucker Caruso was confident in her team’s adjustments as well as the primo conditions on the racetrack. As Caruso and Tucker rolled into the beams to stage, they both flickered the bulbs and Tucker jumped the tree handing Caruso an easy first round win. She drove her Camaro straight down her lane with winning time of 6.526 seconds at 210.65 mph



In the second round Caruso once again ran up against KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn. Both of these drivers have enjoyed time in the winner’s circle this season. The evenly matched cars and drivers both knew they would need to bring their A Game to the starting line. Caruso left right with Glenn and she was beside him the whole way down the track. At the finish line Glenn was able to get the nose of his Camaro out in front of Caruso’s Tequila Comisario machine for the win. At the top end it was Glenn’s 6.515 second pass outdistancing Caruso’s 6.536 second run.



“Today was another good race day even though we didn’t get a win,” said Caruso, who also won the first Pro Stock Allstar Callout in Chicago. “We are making progress, but this is a tough, tough class. I know we are going to turn the corner any race now. I can’t wait to get to Las Vegas. There are lots more win lights out there for our Tequila Comisario team.”



Heading into the Nevada Nationals in two weeks Caruso is solidly in the top ten and will be poised for her best finish in the Pro Stock class with solid performances over the final two races. The Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro will be on track on Friday, October 27 for the first two qualifying sessions.