Camrie Caruso Races to Quarterfinals to Stay in Championship Hunt

For the second Countdown race in a row 2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year Camrie Caruso and the Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro produced a strong qualifying effort and backed it up on race day. Caruso and her KB Titan powered Pro Stock team came off the trailer on Friday at her home track, zMAX Dragway, and posted the second quickest pass of the first qualifying session. It was a blistering 6.525 second run at 210.18 mph and it held up in the No. 2 spot through two more rounds on Saturday.

Heading into race day Caruso had lane choice over veteran driver Chris McGaha and the second year pro did not take any chances. When the Christmas Tree flashed Caruso crushed the tree with a .023 reaction time launching her Tequila Comisario Camaro out in front of McGaha’s Camaro and the third generation drag racer never trailed in the race. Her winning time of 6.597 seconds easily outdistanced McGaha’s 6.639 second pass.



In the quarterfinals Caruso drew KB Titan Racing teammate Deric Kramer. Kramer got off the starting line first and that was enough of an advantage to hold off a charging Caruso at the finish line. Caruso had a solid .049 reaction time, but Kramer’s .024 second reaction proved to be the difference. The elapsed times at the finish line went Caruso’s way 6.580 to 6.596 seconds but the young driver was relegated to only two rounds of racing today.



“We have a great race car that is quick and consistent, so I am excited about that,” said Caruso, who won the Arizona Nationals earlier this season. “That was a close race with Deric and I know I can win races like that down the road. We are holding our own after two races and I feel really good heading to St. Louis.”



Caruso sits No. 9 in the Pro Stock standings less than two rounds out of the top five. A solid race in St. Louis could catapult Caruso right into the middle of the world championship battle.

“We have four races left and I want to go more rounds in St. Louis,” said Caruso. “I feel so much more comfortable during this Countdown than last year. These KB Titan Racing cars are awesome, and we have a great team. I want to make a move and I think we can do that in St. Louis.”



During her Pro Stock championship pursuit Caruso competed in Top Dragster this weekend driving an entry for sponsor Right Trailers. Caruso turned on three win lights today racing to the semifinals. The versatile driver has had success from the Junior Dragster ranks up through the Top Alcohol Dragster class. She has wheeled a variety of Pro Stock race cars to round wins and today’s effort produced the added benefit of additional track time. The second year pro will be back on track on Friday for the NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway.