Camrie Caruso Makes Switch to Tequila Comisario in Chicago

Beginning with the Gerber Collision and Glass NHRA Rt. 66 Nationals, May 19-21, Camrie Caruso will campaign a new look Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro in the ultra-competitive Pro Stock category. Caruso, the reigning NHRA Rookie of the Year, will race the Tequila Comisario Camaro for eleven races, an increase in races over the marketing relationship which began during the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Series season. In addition to the primary sponsorship Caruso will also be making select appearances in advance of NHRA national events to promote Tequila Comisario and she has been added as brand ambassador with CW Spirits who handles online purchases for Tequila Comisario.

“I am super excited to be back in the Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro,” said Caruso, who won her first Pro Stock national event this season at the Arizona Nationals. “The Tequila Comisario team has been great to work with and we are thrilled to help them grow their brand. I am now an ambassador for CW Spirits so fans can get a discount code when they purchase online. There will be a lot of cool events off the track and some more announcements later in the season.”

Last season Caruso raced the Tequila Comisario Camaro during six NHRA national events including the Western Swing, Topeka, the U.S. Nationals and the first race of the Countdown in Reading. The expansion of the program shows the marketability of not just Caruso but the NHRA. In recognition of this successful program fans interested in buying Tequila Comisario can make their purchase through www.cwspirits.com and use the discount code “Caruso” to receive a 5% discount on their purchase. The program has also brought more eyeballs to Tequila Comisario through the strong NHRA television package that includes FOX and FS1.

“Television is a big benefit for us,” said Fran Vivenzio, Vice President of Sales for Stellar Spirits and Wine. “I like the FOX and FS1 TV Coverage. We are going to get the PR and we’re also getting so much out of the TV coverage which is wonderful for Tequila Comisario. At this point, this is one of the biggest programs we’re running this year. We will have the opportunity to host some customers at the races in different markets. We are going to have the racecar at Applejack liquors in Denver and Camrie will be signing bottles. CW Spirits ships to 47 states and Camrie is an ambassador now which is a great addition to the program.”

The switch to the Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro is coming at the perfect time to raise the profile of the marketing relationship. On the strength of her qualifying efforts in 2023 Caruso will be one of eight Pro Stock competitors racing in the Pro Stock Allstar Callout during the Gerber Collision and Glass Rt. 66 Nationals. The event will have its own television show on FS1 and will lead into the NASCAR All-Star race for an expected ratings boost.

“We picked up our first win this season and another No. 1 at the Winternationals. We want to get the Tequila Comisario Camaro in the winner’s circle as soon as possible,” said Caruso. “We will get double exposure in Chicago since we will be in the Pro Stock All-Star Callout on Saturday and the race on Sunday. This is going to be an exciting way to introduce this new design to the NHRA fanbase.”

Caruso will get her first chance to show off the Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro with one qualifying session on Friday, May 19, followed by two sessions on Saturday and possibly a final round appearance in the Pro Stock All-Star Callout race. Final eliminations for the 16 quickest Pro Stock competitors will take place on Sunday at 11 a.m. with the race being televised nationally on FS1.

