Camrie Caruso Looking to Texas FallNationals for Countdown Momentum

Camrie Caruso will be looking to take the Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro to the winner’s circle for the third time in 2023 at the 38th annual NHRA Texas Fall Nationals this weekend. The second-year pro won the Arizona Nationals earlier this year and now she is battling some of the toughest Pro Stock drivers in the world for her first NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Pro Stock world championship. Entering the fourth race of the Countdown, Caruso is sitting No. 9 in the point standing but a strong effort at Texas Motorplex could catapult her into the middle of the Pro Stock top ten.

“The Pro Stock class is stacked with talent and we just need to get on a roll and see what we can do over these last three Countdown races,” said Caruso. “Last year was our first Countdown experience and we are already having more success. These cars are all about seat time and getting laps under your belt. I am so thankful we have won as many rounds as we have this season. My Tequila Comisario team has been awesome and I am really looking forward to the Stampede of Speed and Texas Fall Nationals.”



In addition to the Arizona Nationals win Caruso won the first NHRA Pro Stock Allstar Callout race contested during the Gerber Collision & Glass Rt 66 Nationals outside Chicago. Caruso was one of eight Pro Stock competitors that qualified for the big money Pro Stock race and she outlasted multi-time world champions and national event winners to emerge as the winner.



“Getting the win in the first Pro Stock Allstar Callout gave our team a lot of confidence for the rest of the season,” said Caruso, who has also won in the Top Alcohol Dragster ranks. “Every race you are racing drivers and teams that have more experience than our Tequila Comisario team. We never give up and we don’t back down. I am so happy to be part of KB Titan Racing and seeing the success we have had this season is very encouraging for the rest of this season and the future.”

Last year Caruso entered her first Countdown and was unable to advance to the quarterfinals over the last six races of the season. So far this year she has turned on win lights at multiple Countdown races and two races ago she was the No. 2 qualifier.



“We have a race car that can compete with anyone and I have been working on my driving,” said Caruso. “In Reading we were on our way to a win that would have put us into the semifinals, but the car started drifting to the center line and I had to lift. It was the smart move but a tough way to lose. We have had some good luck in Texas in the past so I want to get to the Texas Motorplex and see if I can turn on four win lights on Sunday.”



In her rookie season Caruso qualified No. 1 and raced to the final round at the final NHRA national event at Houston Raceway Park. It was a historic final round as Caruso raced five-time Pro Stock champions Erica Enders in the first all-female Pro Stock final round. Since that race Caruso has won NHRA Rookie of the Year honors, the Arizona Nationals and the Allstar Callout but her goal is still more wins and the Pro Stock world championship.



“Before my rookie year I said one of my goals was to win races and win the world championship,” said Caruso. “I think people thought I was crazy, but we are on a path to be successful and I have to thank my sponsors Tequila Comisario, Powerbuilt Tools, DENSO, VP Racing Lubricants, and Big Jeff Audio. We are doing some amazing things together and we have three more races to get up to the top of the points.”



This weekend Caruso will be supporting the National Breast Cancer Foundation through her relationship with Solid Start and True Brand. Caruso will be in a pink Chevrolet Camaro promoting the Dallas-based organization that focuses helping women now by aiding and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services. 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. There is currently no known cure for breast cancer, and its early diagnosis is critical to survival.



“All eyes will be on our team during this race because it is the playoffs and we are trying to move up to get that first championship, so this is the perfect time to raise awareness for the National Breast Cancer Foundation,” said Caruso, who has been active with several charitable endeavors this season. “Organizations like the National Breast Cancer Foundation are great because they focus on paying for mammograms for women who can’t afford them and do so much to educate women about the importance of screenings for early detection. There are a lot of teams in the NHRA supporting breast cancer research and awareness and I am proud to be working with NBCF to support their efforts.”



On Thursday before the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals Caruso will visit the National Breast Cancer Foundation in Dallas along with representatives from Solid Start/True Brand. She will be learning more about the foundation as well as creating some social media content to help raise awareness for breast cancer research.



Caruso will be on track Friday night for two qualifying runs at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturday she will have two more chances to grab the No. 1 qualifier spot at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. There are 23 Pro Stock competitors entered in the Texas Fall Nationals vying for 16 spots. The final eliminations for Pro Stock will begin on Sunday at 1 p.m. with the race being broadcast nationally on FS1.