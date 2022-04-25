Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NHRA Race Coverage

Camrie Caruso Keeps Historic Houston Weekend Rolling with First Final Round Appearance
Advertisement

NHRA Race Coverage

Erica Enders Races to Historic Hometown Win in Pro Stock at Houston's Final NHRA SpringNationals

NHRA Race Coverage

Matt Hagan, Tony Stewart Racing Score Second Funny Car Win of 2022 Season at NHRA SpringNationals

NHRA Race Coverage

Brittany Force, Monster Energy Top Fuel Team Go Back-to-Back with NHRA SpringNationals Win

NHRA Race Coverage

B. Force, Hagan, Enders and Johnson Win In Front of Sellout Crowd at Houston's Final NHRA SpringNationals

News NHRA Race Coverage

Camrie Caruso Holds Onto Historic Pro Stock No. 1 at NHRA SpringNationals

News NHRA Race Coverage

Ron Capps Claims Second Consecutive No. 1 Qualifier Award, Third in Five Races

NHRA Race Coverage

S. Torrence, Capps, Caruso and Stoffer Qualify No. 1 at Final NHRA SpringNationals

NHRA Race Coverage

NHRA Pro Stock Rookie Standout Camrie Caruso Races to Provisional No. 1 Spot at Houston

NHRA Race Coverage

Top Fuel No. 1 Qualifier Brittany Force Leads John Force Racing Entries at NHRA SpringNationals

NHRA

Camrie Caruso Keeps Historic Houston Weekend Rolling with First Final Round Appearance

Published

Auto Imagery

In just five races rookie Pro Stock driver Camrie Caruso has stamped her name into the NHRA record books at the final installment of the NHRA SpringNationals. Racing the Sand Haulers of America Chevrolet Camaro, Caruso earned her first No. 1 qualifier faster than any other Pro Stock competitor in the modern era, tied with 2021 Rookie of the Year Dallas Glenn.

She doubled down with more history racing to a final round match-up with four-time world champion Erica Enders and becoming part of the first pair of female Pro Stock racers to face each other in an elimination round. Her effort this weekend moved the young driver from Denver, North Carolina, up from 11th to 7th place in the Pro Stock point standings.

“First round was nerve wracking because we hadn’t made a representative pass in a few races,” said Caruso. “We got past the first round and then made it past the second round. We just took it round by round. Unfortunately, the final round didn’t go as planned. I am confident in my car every run. My guys do whatever they can to give me the best race car. We are doing everything we can to go down the track every run and I am working on getting better.”

In the first round Caruso as the No. 1 qualifier was able to select when she and her Sand Haulers of America Chevrolet Camaro made their pass. Her team elected to let all her competitors make runs and she faced off with veteran Fernando Cuarda as the last pair of Pro Stock cars. Caruso picked up her third first round victory of the season when Cuarda jumped the tree red-lighting, as Caruso cruised to the quarterfinals with a 6.609 second run at 209.17 mph. The run was right in the ballpark of her final qualifying pass.

In the quarterfinals Caruso faced veteran and former Pro Stock world champion Bo Butner for the first time in her young career. In a great race off the starting line Caruso was able to pull away from Butner who overpowered the track and crossed the centerline behind the rookie driver. Her winning time of 6.624 seconds at 208.81 mph was another consistent run with her Titan Racing Engine power. Before the quarterfinal pass Caruso’s team had their hands full in the pits as they had several adjustments to make before the run.

“I just trusted my guys and my race car,” said Caruso, from the top end after her first second round victory. “I have to thank Sand Haulers of America, GESi, Powerbuilt Tools and my guys are amazing. Coming this far with the team we assembled 60 days before the season started has been great to see how everyone has progressed. I am super thankful for this opportunity.”

Racing in her first semifinal round Caruso had to face five-time world champion Greg Anderson for the first time. Giving up lane choice Caruso had to dig deep to give her team every advantage to reach their first final round. The Rookie of the Year front-runner delivered with a nearly psychic reaction time of .011 to get her Camaro out in front and hold on for the hole shot victory. Caruso’s winning time of 6.607 seconds combined with her reaction time was enough to get her to the finish line stripe in front of the 99-time Pro Stock national event winner’s 6.568 second pass.

“I just tried to keep calm,” said Caruso when she looked back at that significant round. “Greg is an amazing racer and has a lot of accomplishments. He has earned every accomplishment. I just went up there to try and get the win.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

From the starting line Caruso’s crew chief Jim Yates was all smiles as his young driver advanced to her first final.

“How about Camrie Caruso?” exclaimed Yates, a two-time Pro Stock world champion. “She was .011 against the world champion and we are going into the final! I am incredibly proud to be a part of this team and to be involved with that young lady.”

The final round was a clash between the No.1 and No. 2 qualifiers and the third time the pair ran side by side over the weekend. As the Sand Hauler of America Chevrolet Camaro rolled through the water box Caruso attempted to execute one of her textbook burnouts but her race car did not rotate the tires when she hit the throttle. The team attempted to redo the burnout unsuccessfully, but Caruso staged and then dropped the hammer on the four-time world champion with a reaction time advantage .030 to Enders’ .053. As they closed in on the finish line Enders got the nose of her Camaro out in front for the win.

“I knew what happened on the burnout but I wasn’t sure it the car was going to take off down the track afterwards. We were just hoping for the best at that point. I was a little nervous, but I just focused on what I needed to do. Nothing has changed because we had a good weekend here. Nothing is a given out here.”

In this article:

You May Also Like

Race Coverage

Movers & Shakers: The People Who Make Lights Out

Scotty G and Paul from Induction Solutions talk a little laughing gas in the staging lanes.

February 23, 2014

News

History-Making Houston Raceway Park to Close Following 2022 NHRA National Event

NHRA and Houston Raceway Park have teamed up to announce the final NHRA SpringNationals as the historic track will close following the 2022 event....

July 14, 2021

News

Lizzy Musi to Debut New ’69 Camaro at Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings in Epping

A plan that started more than a year ago will come to fruition as the Musi Racing team is set to debut its new Edelbrock-equipped...

July 9, 2021

News

World Doorslammer Nationals – Pro Stock Qualifying Sheets

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

March 8, 2020
Advertisement

Drag Illustrated is not affiliated with, nor is it bound by any sanctioning body or association.
From groundbreaking stories on underground grudge and outlaw racing to in-depth interviews
with world-renowned racers and exclusive event coverage, Drag Illustrated shines the spotlight
on the hottest stories in drag racing.
When drivers, builders, and hardcore fans want the unbiased truth, Drag Illustrated is where they turn.

Copyright © 2022 Drag Illustrated Media, LLC.